Massimo Bonini Is Hiring A Showroom Assistant + Coordinator In New York, NY

Who We Are

A family-run company, Massimo Bonini empowers imagination, supporting designers and creators in building strong brands through synergies, experience and a focus on organic growth.



The power of community, new ideas and the expression of creativity though savoir-faire and a modern approach to luxury are the pillars to Massimo Bonini’s strategy.



Founded in the late 80s, the company manages around twenty brands (Amina Muaddi, Benedetta Bruzziches, Castañer THEMOIRè, etc.) and operates in more than 85 Countries worldwide from its offices locates in Milan and NYC.



Who We Are Looking For

This is an exciting opportunity to join our Wholesale and Press Team in New York.



We are seeking a highly organized and motivated Showroom Assistant & Coordinator to support the Sales and Press Team.



Along with the seamless facilitation of all day-to-day office needs, this role requires a highly savvy and resourceful candidate with the ability to multi-task, an intuitive team-player ambitious and enthusiastic.



The role requires strong communication and organizational skills, along with a general knowledge of the industry. The ideal candidate must be a go-getter, willing to lend a hand across job functions, have excellent time management skills, and be comfortable working in high pressure, urgent situations.



Day-to-day: responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

· Support the Team in day-to-day operation and tasks

· Assist the Wholesale Team during market appointments and support with notes/order entry, customer service, sample trafficking, etc.

· Assist the PR Team by coordinating press pulls (editorials & celebrities) and managing sample trafficking (track, follow up, etc.)

· Assist with overseeing showroom maintenance

· Organize and track in-coming and out-going shipments (Domestic & International), as well as messenger deliveries and pick-ups

· Greet and welcome clients/guests visiting the showroom

· Field incoming office calls

· Manage and maintain ever-changing office calendar

· Conduct research-based projects (Wholesale & PR)



The Ideal Candidate

· Bachelor’s Degree

· At least 1-2 years professional experience (fashion industry preferred, but not required)

· Interest in fashion, luxury products and Wholesale/PR

· Good knowledge of Microsoft Office (specifically Excel and Power Point)

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills

· Plan and execute efficient workflows individually and as part of a team

· Ability to work under pressure, results driven and self-motivated

· Able to multitask and prioritize workload effectively

· A dedicated, hardworking and committed individual

· Highly organized with great attention to detail



To apply, please submit your CV to ny@massimobonini.com



@massimobonini_official