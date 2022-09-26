Mega Mega Projects is Hiring a Fine Jewelry Wholesale Assistant In New York, NY
Applicants must be creative and independent sales professionals with a desire to generate growth. The right applicant will be highly motivated and excited about becoming an integral member of a successful sales team. This is a junior level position with significant growth potential.
Responsibilities Include:
● Assist Account Executives with the maintenance of existing wholesale accounts
● Create POs and track order life cycles
● Manage invoicing and maintain payment records
● Provide retailers with all necessary client assets to support sales
● Provide excellent and efficient customer service to clients and retailers
● Effectively track shipping schedules and communicate delays
● Collect and analyze sales reports
● Help to schedule, plan and organize trunk shows
● Assist with market appointments, organization and scheduling
● Research new stores and markets
Requirements Include:
● Experience working with jewelry, fine jewelry experience is ideal
● Experience in a wholesale environment
● Exceptional communication skills
● Attention to detail and consistent follow through
● Ability to multi-task
● Highly self-motivated, willing to take initiative
To apply, please email your resume, cover letter and salary requirements to lauren@megamegaprojects.com.
megamegaprojects.com
@megamegaprojects