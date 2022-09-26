Mega Mega Projects is Hiring a Fine Jewelry Wholesale Assistant In New York, NY

Applicants must be creative and independent sales professionals with a desire to generate growth. The right applicant will be highly motivated and excited about becoming an integral member of a successful sales team. This is a junior level position with significant growth potential.



Responsibilities Include:

● Assist Account Executives with the maintenance of existing wholesale accounts

● Create POs and track order life cycles

● Manage invoicing and maintain payment records

● Provide retailers with all necessary client assets to support sales

● Provide excellent and efficient customer service to clients and retailers

● Effectively track shipping schedules and communicate delays

● Collect and analyze sales reports

● Help to schedule, plan and organize trunk shows

● Assist with market appointments, organization and scheduling

● Research new stores and markets



Requirements Include:

● Experience working with jewelry, fine jewelry experience is ideal

● Experience in a wholesale environment

● Exceptional communication skills

● Attention to detail and consistent follow through

● Ability to multi-task

● Highly self-motivated, willing to take initiative



To apply, please email your resume, cover letter and salary requirements to lauren@megamegaprojects.com.



megamegaprojects.com

@megamegaprojects