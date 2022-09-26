Skip to main content
Mega Mega Projects is Hiring a Fine Jewelry Wholesale Assistant In New York, NY

Mega Mega Projects is a full service agency based in downtown New York City. We offer PR, Wholesale, Digital Marketing and Consulting services to jewelry brands.
mega mega projects mmp logo

Applicants must be creative and independent sales professionals with a desire to generate growth. The right applicant will be highly motivated and excited about becoming an integral member of a successful sales team. This is a junior level position with significant growth potential.

Responsibilities Include:
● Assist Account Executives with the maintenance of existing wholesale accounts
● Create POs and track order life cycles
● Manage invoicing and maintain payment records
● Provide retailers with all necessary client assets to support sales
● Provide excellent and efficient customer service to clients and retailers
● Effectively track shipping schedules and communicate delays
● Collect and analyze sales reports
● Help to schedule, plan and organize trunk shows
● Assist with market appointments, organization and scheduling
● Research new stores and markets

Requirements Include:
● Experience working with jewelry, fine jewelry experience is ideal
● Experience in a wholesale environment
● Exceptional communication skills
● Attention to detail and consistent follow through
● Ability to multi-task
● Highly self-motivated, willing to take initiative

To apply, please email your resume, cover letter and salary requirements to lauren@megamegaprojects.com.

megamegaprojects.com
@megamegaprojects

