Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Pleated Brandon Maxwell Pants Edition

She paired them with a knit Anine Bing top for an appearance at an Invictus Games event in Düsseldorf, Germany.
prince-harry-invictus-games-dusseldorf.

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

On Tuesday, the Sussexes — aka Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — arrived at Düsseldorf Rathaus (town hall) in Germany for an Invictus Games event. Being that it was a relatively informal occasion, the pair could dress a bit more relaxed. (Harry went tieless and slightly unbottoned!).

Markle, as she often does, went for a monochromatic color scheme — this time in beige and cream — pairing pleated, belted beige pants by Brandon Maxwell with a knit sleeveless Anine Bing top (both currently shoppable, should the transition-to-fall outfit inspiration strike). She capped off the look with match-y pointed cream pumps and a center-parted low bun.

See some of our favorite looks from the Duchess of Sussex in the gallery below:

