Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Red Another Tomorrow Set Edition

In her first visit to the U.K. since the Queen's Jubilee, the Duchess of Sussex made a statement in red.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

Over the weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the U.K. — their first visit since the Queen's Jubilee earlier this summer — for the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit in Manchester. The event brings together leaders from across the globe to connect with their peers, discuss issues (from gender equality to conflict prevention) and hear from influential figures across different industries. In the case of the 2022 gathering, that included Meghan Markle, who's been involved with the group since 2014. In line with the change-makers theme of the event, she chose to wear a designer that advocates for sustainability, transparency and environmental welfare in fashion.

To deliver the keynote address at the One Young World Summit, Markle went with Another Tomorrow's Bow Blouse ($540) and Classic Trouser ($590), both in Fire Red. The brand was founded by former financier Vanessa Barboni Hallik in 2020, and specializes in luxurious, timeless pieces made with responsibly grown, ethically manufactured materials.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In her speech, Markle spoke about how working with the One Young World Summit impacted her, and how it could impact those sitting in the audience. "We often hear people say 'The time is now,' but I’m going to double down on that by saying, 'Your time is now,'" she said. "The important work can't wait for tomorrow. And this week, the world is watching as you cement your place in history by showcasing the good that you are doing today, in the present moment, as we embrace the moment of now to create a better tomorrow." Watch her full speech below.

See more things The Duchess of Sussex has worn in the gallery below:

75 Gallery 75 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.