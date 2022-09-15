Serena Williams, Anne Hathaway and More Cause a Stir Off the Runway at Michael Kors Collection Spring 2023

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

As usual, Michael Kors had one of the most powerful and international front rows of New York Fashion Week. This was clear to attendees as soon as we approached the Meatpacking District venue Wednesday: Fans and paparazzi were already crowded around the entrance, eager to catch a glimpse of Keke Palmer, screaming at the sight of the hot-pink-clad Serena Williams and desperately snapping pics of singer Kim Dahyun.

Inside, where the chaos was a little more controlled, Williams' seat mates included New York Mayor Eric Adams, Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway, who may or may not have been cosplaying as her own "Devil Wears Prada" character Andy Sachs.

Nearby sat a clique of hot, young starlets including Palmer, Vanessa Hudgens, Suki Waterhouse, Sabrina Carpenter, Kaitlyn Dever, Alexandra Daddario, Nina Dobrev, Olivia Holt, Emilia Jones and Lori Harvey. Rounding out the celeb offspring contingent were Sofia Richie, Leni Klum, Sailor Brinkley Cook and Isan Elba. (The latter two were accompanied Christie Brinkley and Sabriana Dhowre Elba, respectively.) Reality TV had solid representation as well via "Beverly Hills" housewife Lisa Rinna, former "Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn and "Bling Empire"'s resident fashion girl (well, one of them) Jamie Xie. We also spotted Dahyun of K-Pop group Twice, Japanese actress Hikari Mori and Chinese-Canadian singer Tony Yu sitting together, as well as Ivy Getty, Nicky Hilton and LaLa Anthony.

You can see all the celebrities that attended the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2023 show in the gallery below.

There were stars on the runway, too: Carmen Kass, a major supermodel of the 2000s, opened the show, while Bella Hadid, Mica Argañaraz, Adut Akech, Rianne Van Rompaey, Mariacarla Boscono and Paloma Elsesser all sauntered through the tropical foliage in some of the collection's sexiest looks.

The greenery helped solidify Spring 2023's unmistakable vacation theme, as did live guitarists playing acoustic versions of apropos songs like Madonna's "La Isla Bonita." Show notes describe the collection as "urban resort...big city polish with relaxed resort glamour." There are skirts and dresses with high slits and plunging necklines, snug halter tops, printed sarongs, sheer pants and caftans, sleek swimsuits... Even tailored blazers and sequined gowns have an island ease about them.

Carmen Kass leads the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2023 finale Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

"This collection uses a lot of elements that you normally find on holiday — lots of white, lots of bareness, soft caftans, bare strappy sandals — mixed with the crisp tailoring and polish you need in an urban environment," Kors explained, in a statement.

Kors didn't do anything particularly groundbreaking here, but he did provide an appealing spring wardrobe for his customer, for both at home and abroad, in addition to generating lots of press and social-media engagement with that front row.

See every look from Spring 2023 Michael Kors Collection in the gallery below.

