Skip to main content

The Best-Dressed Celebrities at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 Included Naomi Campbell, Michaela Coel, Solange and More

While some kept it timeless in Italy, many stars showed out in vibrant prints and extravagant dresses.
Naomi Campbell poses at the Salvatore Ferragamo Spring 2023 show.

Naomi Campbell poses at the Salvatore Ferragamo Spring 2023 show.

Milan Fashion Week's Spring 2023 edition was full of outfits to remember. After seeing next season's designs make their way across the runway, our next favorite exercise is seeing what the celebrities sitting in the front row wore — whether they chose to go very on-trend or in an outfit that'll go down in the history book of looks.

Normani stunned at Versace in a strappy leather bodycon dress, decorated with a chain waist belt and her cherry brown highlights. At Moschino, Michele Morrone wore a "Matrix"-reminiscent ensemble: black leather boots, pants, sunglasses and a cartoonishly outlined black leather trench. Erykah Badu looked fly in cream fur and a matching top hat at Bottega Veneta. Naomi Campbell channeled elegance and timelessness in her camel trench and shades at Maximilian Davis' Salvatore Ferragamo debut.

This season's celebrity fits leave us creatively inspired. See the gallery below for the best front row outfits from Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Michele Morrone moschino
Michaela Coel Prada Spring 2023 Front Row 5
Storm Reid Prada Spring 2023 Front Row 4
36
Gallery
36 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

GCDS spring 2023 090
Fashion Week

The 57 Best Shoes From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023

From whimsical to witch-like, these are the shoes we won't forget from Prada, Diesel, Moschino and more.

By Andrea Bossi
fendi spring 23 show new it shoe
Style

Will This Fendi Spring 2023 Platform Be the Next It Shoe?

Inspired by Karl Lagerfeld's Y2K-era work, Kim Jones turned our affinity for "ugly" shoes into something new and modern.

By Andrea Bossi
superga-76-alexa
Fashion Week

See the Best-Dressed Celebrities at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020

Before we all head off to Paris next week.

By Julia Marzovilla
MIlan-Street-Style-Fashion-Week-best-looks-23
Fashion Week

The 50 Best Street Style Looks From Milan Fashion Week

Showgoers brought the heat to the Italian shows.

By Angela Wei