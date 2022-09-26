48 Standout Beauty Looks From Milan Fashion Week

As the Spring 2023 shows come to a close in Milan, we're looking back at the most memorable beauty moments from the Italian fashion capitol's runways. On the whole, backstage glam teams seemed open to playful experimentation this season, whether with retro-inspired hairstyles, pastel pigments or completely impractical — yet mesmerizing — eye makeup looks.

Some standouts include Vivetta's flippy '50s bobs and intricate bedazzled rhinestone makeup looks; Blumarine's messy mermaid hair; Etro's rope-like pigtail braids and splashes of color (above); and Prada's fringe-y eye lashes, which hung down to obscure models' eyes for a creepy-cool effect (the handiwork of Pat McGrath).

See all of the standout hair and makeup looks from the Milan Spring 2023 runways in the galleries below.

Makeup

32 Gallery 32 Images

Hair

16 Gallery 16 Images

