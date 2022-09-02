Great Outfits In Fashion History: Miley Cyrus' 2010 Grunge Look

Photo: Marc Ausset-Lacroix/Getty Images

There once was a time when Miley Cyrus wearing hot pants and crop tops was the edgiest thing on planet earth. Once her infamous relationship with Nick Jonas came to its final end, a darker-haired, smokier makeup-ed and grungier Miley was born; in a 2009 interview with Seventeen, she said: "On the day we broke up, I was like, I want to make my hair black now — I don't want to look pretty; I want to look hard-core. I was rebelling against everything Nick wanted me to be. And then I was like, I've got to be by myself for now, and just figure out who I really am." And so she did.

Shortly after one of the most heart-wrenching breakups of all time, Miley delivered a private concert at the 1515 Club in Paris, wearing a look that would tease the image we now associate with her "Can't Be Tamed" era.

Photo: Marc Ausset-Lacroix/Getty Images

For that performance, the teen idol wore a very cropped Cheap Trick tank top with low-rise leather shorts. She layered three belts atop one another and slapped on as many chunky leather and metal bracelets she could find. And in true 2010 fashion, a single hot-pink-and-black feather earring draped down her shoulder and blended in seamlessly with her "rebellious" dark hair.

Full of rock influences and aesthetically dark, punky visuals, "Can't Be Tamed" informed Miley's music and style for years to come. Embrace your inner rebel with Miley-in-2010-inspired pieces in the gallery below:

