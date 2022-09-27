Must Read: Miuccia Prada Reflects on Miu Miu, Balenciaga Launches Clothing Exchange Program

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Miuccia Prada reflects on Miu Miu

Miuccia Prada gave a rare interview about her brand Miu Miu to Rachel Tashjian at Harper's Bazaar. In it, designer discusses the wildly famous micro skirt and sweater set from the label's Spring 2022 collection: "Why it became such a phenomenon, I don't know. Probably because it was so classic. Because it was a pleated skirt," she told Tashjian. As she was photographed for her portrait by Tyler Mitchell, she took out a pair of scissors and chopped off her own hemline on the spot. She explained, "The idea of cutting is a rebellious gesture," and since it was done to something so "very normal. Classic. Usual," that is why people gravitated toward it so intensely. {Harper's Bazaar}

Balenciaga launches clothing exchange program

Balenciaga has launched a clothing exchange partnership with resale platform Reflaunt. Customers can now sell their pre-owned Balenciaga clothing and accessories to select stores. Once authenticated, the items are listed on a variety of second-hand marketplaces, and sellers can receive Balenciaga store credit to update their collections. In a statement to Vogue, a representative from Balenciaga says the program is part of a larger goal to become a "fully sustainable company." {Vogue}

Iman defends her fashion legacy

In an interview with Robin Givhan for The Washington Post, renowned supermodel Iman discusses and defends her journey in the fashion industry. She recalls a photographer stopping her on the street to take her photo, only agreeing to do so once setting a fee of $8,000, which was the price of her tuition at the time. She said, "my mom always said, 'Know your position as a woman. Know what you can walk away from.'" Iman talks about her experience entering the modeling world, recounting a common critique she encountered: "'Why do we need African models when we have enough here. Why not give this group a chance?'" Iman's history is documented as part of the new documentary "Supreme Models" available to watch on YouTube. {The Washington Post}

Harper's Bazaar to launch French edition

The newly announced Harper's Bazaar France will be published both online and in print and will debut in March 2023. Olivier Lalanne, who previously worked at Vogue France and GQ France, will serve as the editor-in-chief. For its first year, nine issues will be published, increasing to ten the following year. {Business of Fashion}

Ethical leather is dominating fashion

As more brands seek to go leather-free, they are turning to plant-based, "ethical" alternatives to leather. New iterations of the fabrication can be made from mushrooms and the skin of different fruits, including grapes. Though alternative leathers are intriguing to many brands and consumers, there are also those trying to innovate with real leather. Koio, an Italian shoe brand, began using regenerative farming in 2020, which herds cows in ways that are less dense than typical industrial farming practices. There are also brands like WARP that use deadstock leather. For InStyle, Alyssa Hardy writes, "While leather is simultaneously one of the most sought-after textiles and the most controversial, a change to the existing industry around it seems to be something most can agree on." {InStyle}

Doja Cat goes to bat for rising label after Forever 21 copies designs

Doja Cat called out Forever 21 for copying an indie label's designs. On Twitter, the artist wrote, "Stop f-cking stealing from small businesses it's pathetic." The design in question is nearly identical to OHTNYC's Silver Cross Pearl Necklace. OHTNYC wrote on Instagram, "@forever21 take accountability. It is deeply unfortunate to have to make this announcement, but as a small business, seeing large corporations steal from smaller artists time and time again for profit is extremely disheartening." Forever 21 has since taken the design down from its website. {Hypebae}

