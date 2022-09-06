Narciso Rodriguez Unveils Exclusive Collection for Zara

Narciso Rodriguez x Zara Photo: Craig McDean/Courtesy of Zara

We can't say we saw this one coming. After last debuting a collection of his own in 2019, Narciso Rodriguez will release an exclusive capsule collection with fast-fashion retailer Zara, all inspired by original sketches from his archive.

Throughout his 30+ years in the industry, the Cuban-American designer became known for helping usher in '90s minimalism, raising the bar for women's tailoring, launching multiple perfume sensations and, perhaps most notably, designing Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's wedding slip dress. This collaboration — a rare move for both brands — stays true to the clean lines and classic-yet-sexy silhouettes that made Rodriguez a success in the luxury womenswear market, with a more accessible price point, of course.

"This has been an amazing experience for me," said Rodriguez of working with Zara, in a statement. "It was great to go through the archive and revisit things that we loved. It also great to see them through Zara's design team fresh eyes. They are such a professional team excited about each piece and making sure the essence of the original ones are maintained."

Narciso Rodriguez x Zara Photo: Craig McDean/Courtesy of Zara

The 25-piece collection includes skirts ($149-$199), trousers ($169), tops ($119-$129), dresses ($239-$279), outerwear ($299-$499) and even shoes ($249). If you're looking to embrace a chic, minimalist, high-fashion approach to dressing without breaking the bank, this collection is calling out your name. It comprises mostly neutral tones like beige, white and black, with the exception of one classic red dress with a side twist.

The campaign images, shot by Craig McDean, feature model Natalie Vodianova with styling by Ludivine Poiblanc. You can view the full collection in the gallery below and shop the pieces Sept. 8 on Zara.com and in stores.

