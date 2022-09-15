Fashionista's 24 Favorite Spring 2023 Collections From New York Fashion Week
We can't move on from New York Fashion Week until we debrief on the best collections Fashionista editors saw at the Spring 2023 shows, presentations and events.
This season, we saw some exciting looks from both industry veterans and newcomers alike. Dauphinette proves that there can never be too much pattern, Peter Do the importance of strong tailoring, Mirror Palais the power of a good silhouette. With more than 100 brands presenting their Spring 2023 collections over the course of six days, it was difficult to pick our favorites. But we narrowed it down to the 25 that took the cake. Click through to discover them all.
Adam Lippes
Aliette
Altuzarra
Bach Mai
Brandon Maxwell
Collina Strada
Dauphinette
Fendi
Fe Noel
Jonathan Simkhai
Khaite
Luar
Lùchen
Markarian
Mirror Palais
One/Of
Peter Do
Sandy Liang
Tanner Fletcher
Tanya Taylor
Tory Burch
Victor Glemaud
Wiederhoeft
Willy Chavarria
Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.