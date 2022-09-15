Skip to main content
Fashionista's 24 Favorite Spring 2023 Collections From New York Fashion Week

You'll want to put some of these on your mood boards.

Photo: Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

We can't move on from New York Fashion Week until we debrief on the best collections Fashionista editors saw at the Spring 2023 shows, presentations and events. 

This season, we saw some exciting looks from both industry veterans and newcomers alike. Dauphinette proves that there can never be too much pattern, Peter Do the importance of strong tailoring, Mirror Palais the power of a good silhouette. With more than 100 brands presenting their Spring 2023 collections over the course of six days, it was difficult to pick our favorites. But we narrowed it down to the 25 that took the cake. Click through to discover them all.

Adam Lippes

Adam_Lippes_SS23_IG_LOOK_26
Adam_Lippes_SS23_IG_LOOK_01
Adam_Lippes_SS23_IG_LOOK_03
Aliette

Aliette-NYFW-Collection-1
Aliette-NYFW-Collection-2
Aliette-NYFW-Collection-3
Altuzarra

Altuzarra-NYFW-collection-5
Altuzarra-NYFW-collection-1
Altuzarra-NYFW-collection-2
Bach Mai

bach-mai-nyfw3
bach-mai-nyfw1
bach-mai-nyfw2
Brandon Maxwell

Brandon-Maxwell-NYFW-3
Brandon-Maxwell-NYFW-1
Brandon-Maxwell-NYFW-2
Collina Strada

Collina-Strada-nyfw-collection-1
Collina-Strada-nyfw-collection-2
Collina-Strada-nyfw-collection-3
Dauphinette

Dauphinette-NYFW-collection-4
Dauphinette-NYFW-collection-1
Dauphinette-NYFW-collection-2
Fendi

Fendi-NYFW-Look-5
Fendi-NYFW-Look-1
Fendi-NYFW-Look-2
Fe Noel

Fe-Noel-NYFW-Collection-4
Fe-Noel-NYFW-Collection-1
Fe-Noel-NYFW-Collection-2
Jonathan Simkhai

Jonathan Simkhai S23 023
Jonathan Simkhai S23 026
Jonathan Simkhai S23 001
Khaite

khaite-nyfw-4
khaite-nyfw-3
khaite-nyfw-1
Luar

Luar-NYFW-3
Luar-NYFW-1
Luar-NYFW-2
Lùchen

Luchen-Nyfw-best-looks-5
Luchen-Nyfw-best-looks-1
Luchen-Nyfw-best-looks-2
Markarian

Markarian-NYFW-Collection-4
Markarian-NYFW-Collection-1
Markarian-NYFW-Collection-3
Mirror Palais

Mirror-Palais-NYFW-4
Mirror-Palais-NYFW
Mirror-Palais-NYFW-1
One/Of

One-Of-NYFW-3
One-Of-NYFW-1
One-Of-NYFW-2
Peter Do

Peter-Do-NYFW-4
Peter-Do-NYFW
Peter-Do-NYFW-1
Sandy Liang

Sandy-Liang-NYFW-6
Sandy-Liang-NYFW-2
Sandy-Liang-NYFW-3
Tanner Fletcher

Victor Glemaud Spring 2023 Imaxtree 3
Victor Glemaud Spring 2023 Imaxtree 2
Victor Glemaud Spring 2023 Imaxtree 1
Tanya Taylor

Tanya-Taylor-NYFW-5
Tanya-Taylor-NYFW
Tanya-Taylor-NYFW-1
Tory Burch

Tory-Burch-NYFW4
Tory-Burch-NYFW1
Tory-Burch-NYFW2
Victor Glemaud

Tanner-Fletcher-NYFW-2
Tanner-Fletcher-NYFW
Tanner-Fletcher-NYFW-1
Wiederhoeft 

Wiederhoeft-NYFW-runway-look-4
Wiederhoeft-NYFW-runway-look-1
Wiederhoeft-NYFW-runway-look-2
Willy Chavarria 

Willy-Chavarria-NYFW-Look-1
Willy-Chavarria-NYFW-Look-6
Willy-Chavarria-NYFW-Look-7
