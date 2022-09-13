Skip to main content

The Best Nail Looks From New York Fashion Week

Featuring dramatic acrylics, metallics and kitschy adornments.
Luar clp S23 010

New York Fashion Week's Spring 2023 shows have drawn attention for surprise runway appearances and coveted collaborations — and also because they've displayed some of the most decked-out nails we've seen in a while.

Over the past few seasons, many brands have swapped out subdued nail looks in favor of more intricate art, and this time around was no exception. On the runway, No Sesso channeled "Black Punk" by pairing its subversive edgy ensembles with claw-like acrylics, coated with a shiny clear gloss. Luar's models wore nude-toned nails, studded with chunky accents on the pinky fingers. 

For Susan Alexandra's presentation, the nails featured kitschier designs: The New York-based designer's models (and the designer herself) wore manicures embellished with popcorn confetti and sparkles galore.

Not every show featured maximalist manicures, though: At Fe Noel, manicurist Dawn Sterling created a blush-toned square look to complement the designer's soft, flow-y runway looks. 

In the gallery below, we've rounded up the very best nail looks from New York Fashion Week Spring 2023. Click through for plenty of manicure inspo.

