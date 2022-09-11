Hairlines and Foreheads Are Emerging as a Backstage Beauty Fixation for Spring 2023

Makeup artists and hairstylists alike are turning their attention to the space that sits above the brows — and the results are intriguing.

A beauty look from Fe Noel Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Photo: Imaxtree

There are some runway beauty staples we can always expect to see every season, without fail: no-makeup makeup, crisp cat eyes, bleached brows, sculptural hairstyles. And then, every so often, a new trend emerges that's completely unexpected — which makes it all the more delightful. For Spring 2023, that trend seems to be adorned foreheads.

Sure, we're still seeing plenty of the standard backstage classics, but alongside all of those usual hair and makeup suspects, New York Fashion Week seems to be having a real thing for foreheads and hairlines this season. Both makeup artists and hairstylists alike are turning their attention to the space that sits above the brows, to intriguing results.

For the Fe Noel show, hairstylist Lacy Redway (for TreSemmé) created baby hair art, carefully plastering models' strands across their foreheads in intricate, beautiful wavelike patterns (above). "I envisioned this style complementing the femininity and fluidity of Fe Noel's collection," she said of the look. "The hair appears wet, emulating a drenched, watery, wavy texture, which will be brought to life in a variety of ways throughout the show."

To create the wet effect and hold the hair art in place, Redway relied on a combination of TreSemmé Tres Two Mega Control Hair Gel, Freeze Hold Hair Spray, and Keratin Smooth Shine Serum.

An earthier (and quirkier) look appeared on the Collina Strada runway, where models' hair was slicked with clay — sometimes natural looking, in other cases painted in bright colors — by Evanie Frausto (for Bumble and Bumble). On a handful of models, the clay was concentrated along the hairline only, creating a trippy mud-halo effect.

A beauty look from Collina Strada Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Inspiration for the clay moment came from designer Hillary Taymour, who had taken a recent vacation in Italy and visited a natural pool that created natural mud. "She was playing with it on her hair and face, drawing butterflies and letting it dry in. That's where it all started," said Frausto.

Makeup artist Yadim Carranza also focused on foreheads for Marni's Spring 2023 show: He selected about 10 models whose foreheads he turned into canvases, painting them with colorful sunset-inspired art.

"We just chose them based on how much skin was showing with what they were wearing," he told Fashionista backstage.

A beauty look from Marni Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Carranza created the gradient effect — which was meant to mimic the solar imagery throughout the collection — primarily with MAC Paint, choosing blues, oranges and purples, along with some bright white on a handful of models.

In the gallery below, get a closer look at the forehead and hairline art we've seen on the runways this season so far.

13 Gallery 13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.