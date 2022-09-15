79 Memorable Beauty Looks From New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week — the first batch of Spring 2023 shows — has come to a close, which means... Well, several things. Lower Manhattan traffic is about get a lot less congested; a whole bunch of fashion folks are going to hop across the pond for the next several weeks of European presentations; and it's time to reflect on the standout runway beauty moments we won't soon forget.

While the backstage experience has shifted quite significantly over the past decade or so, the hair, makeup and nail teams are still busy working to churn out an array of inspired, trend-shifting, inspiration-inducing looks.

For Spring 2023, the prevailing hair trend on the runways was wet, damp and slicked-back styles. A continuation of last season's ringing endorsement of just...not drying your hair, sopping strands appeared in a variety of iterations at Elena Velez, Fe Noel, Marni and Proenza Schouler, among others.

Buns — whether neat chignons, voluminous '80s updos or extreme, edgy topknots — were also quite prevalent on the spring runways in New York, with some version appearing on models at Naeem Khan, Altuzarra, Sergio Hudson, Christian Siriano, LaQuan Smith and Jason Wu. Other favorite hair moments were those that were just plain fun, like alien-inspired cone accessories at Area and whimsical floral accents at Sandy Liang.

As for makeup, colorful and metallic eye shadow was a standout trend, with Naeem Khan's models sporting green, PatBo's wearing copper, Dion Lee's in a gray-silver scale treatment (by the ever-inventive Isamaya Ffrench) and Puppets and Puppets' in a two-tone look. Glitter accents also appeared at Tory Burch (sparkly eye makeup!) and Peter Do (particularly delightful blinged-out brows).

And then there were the nail looks, which offered plenty of inspiration for your next salon visit: We spotted kitschy looks at Susan Alexandra, glossy claw-like acrylics at No Sesso, chunky accents on nude manicures at Luar and blush-toned square nails at Fe Noel.

In the galleries below, we've rounded up the not-to-be-missed makeup, hair and nail looks from New York Fashion Week Spring 2023. Click through to see all the most exciting beauty trends, fresh from the runways.

Makeup

Hair

Nails

