The 11 Top Spring 2023 Trends From New York Fashion Week

Or is it... 2013?

Photo: Imaxtree, Jason Llyod-Evens/Courtesy of LoveShackFancy

That's a wrap on New York Fashion Week! And though we still have London, Milan and Paris to go, the first wave of Spring 2023 collections gave us plenty to think about — and certainly enough to start scheming about what the major trends will be six months from now. 

We've already made some guesses, based on all the looks that sent us straight back to the early 2010s. But you can read up on all the big takeaways from the spring runways in the galleries below. We'll see you across the pond. 

Belly Button Windows

Bodiseng Spring 2023 NYFW 1
Altuzarra Spring 2023 Belly Button Window 2
Altuzarra Spring 2023 Belly Button Window 1
33
Gallery
33 Images

Belly button windows, tummy curtains — the jury's still out on what we call the styling trick that's dominated New York Fashion Week. Luckily, we have six months to figure it out. 

Blow-up Capes

Mia Vesper Courtesy of Brand
Prabal Gurung S23 Balloon Cape 2
Prabal Gurung S23 Balloon Cape
10
Gallery
10 Images

We love clothes that seem to ask, "Me? Am I the drama?" The blow-up caped shoulders and sleeves we saw on the Spring 2023 runways in New York certainly fit that bill. It's a trend and a performance! 

Boobs Out

Puma Spring 2023 5
Area Spring 2023 boob trend 8
Area Spring 2023 boob trend 7
24
Gallery
24 Images

Brands don't seem to be too concerned about what's SFW versus not for Spring 2023, given how many tits-forward looks we're seeing on the runways. 

Bubble Hems

Aliette Spring 2023 1
Khaite Spring 2023 by Hanna Tveite 4
Khaite Spring 2023 by Hanna Tveite 5
36
Gallery
36 Images

In case you missed it: It's 2013 again! At least, that's the inevitable conclusion when you look at all the 2010s trends we're seeing come back for Spring 2023. 

Floor-Sweeping Fringe

Ulla Johnson S23 Fringe
Bronx and Banco Spring 2023 Floor-Sweeping Fringe 4
Bronx and Banco Spring 2023 Floor-Sweeping Fringe 1
22
Gallery
22 Images

A recurring theme in fashion trends from recent years is: If you're going to do something, do it with your chest. That means that if you're wanting to try something knew, go all-out — and in the case of Spring 2023, that translate into supersized fringe, the kind that can nearly sweep the floor behind you. 

High-Low Hemlines

Nguyen Inc Spring 2023 by Matthew Yoscary 1
Batsheva Spring 2023 1
Aliette Spring 2023 2
10
Gallery
10 Images

The days of hiding our footwear choices under maxi skirts are numbered — because the high-low hem is back and more powerful than ever. 

Long Denim Skirts

Altuzarra Spring 2023 Denim Skirt Trend 1
Ulla Johnson S23 019 (1)
Ulla Johnson S23 Denim Skirt
9
Gallery
9 Images

Another nostalgic silhouette making its return to the trend cycle, long denim skirts feature prominently not only in the Spring 2023 collections, but also in the street style outside of New York Fashion Week. (So, don't feel like you have to wait until March to take it out for a spin.)

Peplum Waists

Rentrayage Spring 2023 Mailliard Courtresy of brand 4
Tory Burch Spring 2023 3
Tory Burch Spring 2023 2
16
Gallery
16 Images

It may not technically be vintage, but peplum waists certainly take us back in time — to 2012, maybe, and questionable interpretations of "business casual." But designers are changing the narrative for Spring 2023, revisiting the shapely silhouette in ways both subtle and exaggerated. 

Retro Utility Pockets

Sandy Liang Retro Utility Spring 2023 2
Fendi Spring 2023 Retro Utility 1
Fendi Spring 2023 Retro Utility 2
37
Gallery
37 Images

Looking ahead, the brands are thinking practically, and making sure your favorite outfit comes with plenty of storage for all your essentials. Hence, pockets everywhere.

Lime Green

PH5 Spring 2023 Dan McMahon
Dion Lee Spring 2023 Lime 1
Dion Lee Spring 2023 Lime 2
54
Gallery
54 Images

In its seasonal color trend report, the Pantone Color Institute highlighted "an exotic green with a lively character" called Love Bird as a shade to watch for Spring 2023. And sure enough, we're noticing lots of bright lime in the new collections. 

Tangerine

Wiederhoeft S23 007
Marni Spring 2023 Tangerine 1
Marni Spring 2023 Tangerine 2
62
Gallery
62 Images

If you didn't get your fill of citrus from all that lime, add a dash of tangerine to your Spring 2023 wardrobe. Designers are giving us more than enough to work with with their latest New York Fashion Week collections, featuring a range of tangerine shades across ready-to-wear. 

