Day 5 of New York Fashion Week Street Style Showed Us All the Different Ways to Style a Suit

We got that and more at the penultimate day of shows.

You'd think that after almost a week of running around the city from show to show, rain or shine, morning to night, the fashion crowd would start cozying up their looks — softer fabrics, looser fits, comfier shoes... But, nope. In fact, on day five of New York Fashion Week, we saw the street style set go in the opposite sartorial direction. 

Instead, they favored suiting, both full sets or tailored blazers over dresses, knits and skirts. And showgoers proved that these pieces can be anything you want them to be: tailored and slick-looking, roomy and casual, something in between... Consider us inspired. 

See all the best street style from the fifth day of New York Fashion Week in the gallery below.

