Street Style Looks Featuring Glitzy Formalwear Brightened Up a Rainy Day 4 of NYFW

At day four of New York Fashion Week, showgoers followed a "dress for the weather you want" philosophy.

Even with a chance of rain, the crowds filing in and out of the Spring 2023 debuts dressed in their finest pieces — and with Carolina Herrera and Area on the schedule, that meant literal gowns and embellished party dresses.

Coach brought out more of a back-to-school feel with pleated skirts, sweaters and crew socks. Even the more sensible fashion week attendees that opted for rain gear made a statement with bold colors and eye-grabbing fabrics.

See all the best street style from the fourth day of New York Fashion Week in the gallery below.

