Skip to main content
Street Style Looks Featuring Glitzy Formalwear Brightened Up a Rainy Day 4 of NYFW

Street Style Looks Featuring Glitzy Formalwear Brightened Up a Rainy Day 4 of NYFW

Very much a "dress for the weather you want" vibe.

Photo: Chiara Grioni/@chiaraobscura

Very much a "dress for the weather you want" vibe.

At day four of New York Fashion Week, showgoers followed a "dress for the weather you want" philosophy. 

Even with a chance of rain, the crowds filing in and out of the Spring 2023 debuts dressed in their finest pieces — and with Carolina Herrera and Area on the schedule, that meant literal gowns and embellished party dresses. 

Coach brought out more of a back-to-school feel with pleated skirts, sweaters and crew socks. Even the more sensible fashion week attendees that opted for rain gear made a statement with bold colors and eye-grabbing fabrics.

See all the best street style from the fourth day of New York Fashion Week in the gallery below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

@ChiaraObscura NYFW Day 4 Street Style 24
@ChiaraObscura NYFW Day 4 Street Style 1
@ChiaraObscura NYFW Day 4 Street Style 2
33
Gallery
33 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

NYFW Street Style Spring 2023 Day 3
Fashion Week

On Day 3 of New York Fashion Week, Street Style Offered Lessons in Transitional Dressing

Consider this your summer-to-fall dressing guide.

By Fashionista
NYFW Street Style Day One
Fashion Week

A New Wave of Street Style Trends Is Already Emerging at New York Fashion Week

See our favorite looks from day one.

By Fashionista
NYFW Spring 2023 Street Style Day 2
Fashion Week

A Trifecta of Street Style Trends Reigned on Day 2 of New York Fashion Week

In case you had any doubts about the fashion crowd's feelings toward low-rise bottoms, white tanks and mini skirts...

By Fashionista
new-yrok-fashion-week-fall-2022-favorite-collections
Fashion Week

Fashionista's Favorite Fall 2022 Collections From New York Fashion Week

These are clothes that will make you want to get dressed — like, really dressed.

By Fashionista