On Day 6 of New York Fashion Week, Black and White Proved to Be the Most Dependable Styling Choice

Looking at the last bit of street style coming out of New York Fashion Week, it seems the fashion crowd was of one mind when it came to their preferred color palette: Black and white looks, whether monochromatic or checkered, reigned supreme, with showgoers eschewing the brights we were seeing on the Spring 2023 runways in favor of something much more restrained and classic. It's simple, but brilliant — and extremely easy to recreate at home, especially as we enter fall.

See all the best street style from day six of New York Fashion Week in the gallery below.

25 Gallery 25 Images

