On Day 3 of New York Fashion Week, Street Style Offered Lessons in Transitional Dressing

The forecast has never deterred the fashion crowd from wearing technically-in-season but weather-inappropriate looks to fashion week — think heavy puffers and long coats in the end-of-summer New York City heat, or micro minis and tights-less dresses in February. It can make the whole exercise of looking for real-time outfit inspiration a little unrealistic. But sometimes, all the stars align to provide some actual, practical sartorial guidance. Such was the case at day three of New York Fashion Week, where dipping temperatures and a bit of rain had showgoers breaking out their transitional dressing best.

Bright knits gently shrugged over the shoulders of a black tee. A boxy, oversized blazer over sporty short shorts. A patchwork denim set made up of a fuzzy-lined jacket and mini skirt. The best outfits from the third day of New York Fashion Week will spark many summer-to-fall outfit ideas you didn't even know you needed. See some of the highlights from latest in Spring 2023 street style in the gallery below.

39 Gallery 39 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.