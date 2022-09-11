A Trifecta of Street Style Trends Reigned on Day 2 of New York Fashion Week

The fun of street style is seeing everyone's individuality and personal interpretation of fashion shine through their outfits outside of the shows. Still, every season, it seems like the crowds have all quietly agreed on a handful of pieces that reign supreme. (Is there some sort of group text or WhatsApp chain for that?)

On the second day of Spring 2023 debuts during New York Fashion Week, that became abundantly clear as a trifecta of trends — largely from the Fall 2022 runways, but also from the broader sartorial zeitgeist — became virtually inescapable. Those were: low-rise bottoms (jeans and trousers, but also skirts), white tank tops (à la Bottega Veneta, Prada, undershirt section at Target) and mini skirts (because what Miuccia says, we do).

See all the ways the fashion crowd styled these and more of-the-moment trends on day two of New York Fashion Week in the gallery below.

