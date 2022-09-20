ODA PR is hiring a PR Manager to start immediately in New York, NY

ABOUT ODA PR

ODA PR is a boutique public relations agency with more than 30 years of experience developing and executing successful communication strategies for luxury lifestyle brands and philanthropic organizations. As a full-service agency with exceptional relationships, and contacts in design, fashion, society, media, and entertainment, we are known for creating and maximizing innovative press and branding opportunities for our clients. Today, our proactive New York-based team continues to expand ODA PR’s reputation as a leader in building brands and relationships, and working with industry and cultural influencers in broadcast, digital, print, and social media.



JOB DESCRIPTION

ODA PR is seeking a motivated and experienced PR Manager to start immediately. The PR Manager will report directly to President Evelyn Dallal and is responsible for all PR functions including editorial placement, celebrity and VIP dressing, event planning, runway shows, and digital brand initiatives.



Responsibilities:

· Lead and manage full scale public relations initiatives, including press, sampling, celebrity dressing, influencer targeting, events, and partnerships

· Plan and execute NYFW Bridal runway shows, presentations, and appointments by conducting model casting, collaborating with the CFDA, securing venues, seating, pre/post interviews, and setup/breakdown

· Write all pitches and press releases for events, brand launches, and activations

· Proven track record of top-tier placements in print, online, TV, and digital media

· Create and maintain meaningful relationships with key editors in the fashion, bridal, lifestyle, and philanthropic industries

· Coordinate all sample requests for editorial shoots and targeted celebrity dressing

· Create comprehensive monthly reports monitoring and analyzing client activity

· Manage agency social media platforms and develop short and long-term strategies for growth and engagement



Desired Skills:

· 1-3 years of PR experience in-house or agency

· Ability to manage multiple account and projects in a face-paced and deadline-oriented environment

· Exceptional written and verbal communication skills

· Interest in fashion, accessories, entertainment, philanthropy, and weddings

· Ambitious, hard-working, eager to learn, multi-tasker

· Creative, fun spirited, positive energy

· Social media savvy, trend savvy

· Flexible, driven, creative, and passionate about the PR industry



Please send resumes to evelyn@odapr.com.



530 7th Avenue, Space 530, Floor M1

New York, New York 10018

http://www.odapr.com/