Paul Wilmot Communications Is Hiring An Account Supervisor, Beauty In New York, NY

Paul Wilmot Communications is looking for an ambitious and enthusiastic Account Supervisor to join its thriving Beauty team. The ideal candidate will lead on overall client strategy, brand launches, on-going product placement, executive profiles, press previews, large scale events and managing junior staff.



The ideal candidate for this role will possess a breadth of experience across beauty and wellness clientele, with a minimum of 5-7 years of experience in this area. This candidate will manage a comprehensive roster of editorial contacts spanning Assistant, Associate and Executive-level in the beauty, wellness and lifestyle press, and have the ability to negotiate and secure features, executive profiles, product placement strategy and ongoing coverage on behalf of clients. This candidate will have superior knowledge of the evolving beauty industry, as well as media landscape and regularly contribute to new ideas for client opportunities.



Responsibilities include:

● Lead and manage allocated account portfolio with guidance and direction from divisional Vice President and the agency President

● Conceptualize and execute strategic bi-annual and long-term PR plans for clients including unique, buzz-worthy ideas and impactful media placement objectives

● Oversee workflow, deadlines, budgets, and resources for selected accounts

● Handle majority of all pitching for the client – including strategizing on larger scale editorial opportunities; continually update and monitor status report to ensure pitching efforts on track

● Research potential partnership opportunities / arrange meetings with strategic partners (including, but not limited to, speaking engagement opportunities, brand endorsements, event hosting, likeminded brand partners, etc.)

● Co-lead divisional meetings equipped with pertinent updates, client issues, applicable news to share with Division

● Uphold a keen understanding of mainstream and burgeoning social media platforms relevant to clients

● Develop results-driven influencer engagement strategies, both organic and paid

● Train and mentor AE, Junior AE and Assistant on team, including detailed walk-throughs of PWC protocol, showing example of how memos / mailings are done, Muckrack, Rocketreach etc.; supervise staff on all writing materials, while ensure daily tasks are being handled

● Strong media contacts outside of traditional beauty and wellness media, encompassing business, lifestyle, and general consumer outlets

● Support the Vice President to secure thought leadership and business profile placements on behalf of clients

● Ability to communicate on a strategic level with top level executives

● Initiate agency-wide collaborations and ideas sharing across different divisions

● Plan and execute events and press trips on behalf of clients

● Support agency leadership on business development initiatives



QUALIFICATIONS:

● Must have 5-7 years’ experience

● Open to all Candidates

● Must be good communicator with good writing skills

● Established roster of relevant editorial and influencer relationships

● In-Depth Knowledge of Beauty and Wellness industry imperative

● Proven track record of longstanding client relationships

● Self-starter with a desire to think outside of the box to bring compelling content partnerships and activation ideas to clients

● Exceptional team building skills



Please send resumes to pwc@paulwilmot.com



