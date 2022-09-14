Skip to main content
Paul Wilmot Communications Is Seeking A Beauty PR Intern In New York, NY

Founded in NYC 1997, with a new office that opened in Nashville in 2022, PWC has produced a significant public relations track record drawing from the highest profile fashion houses, beauty and wellness brands, retailer and e-comm powerhouses, as well as hospitality, non-profit and luxury lifestyle clientele.
Paul Wilmot Communications’ clients are thought leaders, visionaries, inventors, founders and entrepreneurs. We utilize our decades-long experience as storytellers and communicators to develop and build brands through maximizing exposure and quantifiable results. 

PWC is looking for an Intern to join a Leading Boutique Public Relations Firm in NYC. Internships will be assigned within the Beauty division.

Responsibilities include:
● Track all samples/items/comp loans
● Assemble client credits and keep up to date
● Obtain press clippings in timely manner and scan in timely manner to send to clients/account teams
● Continually scan dailies / websites to stay abreast of new publications / columns / trends etc. that apply to division and alert team accordingly
● Handle send-outs and mailings from office as needed
● Responsible for keeping office showrooms / product closet neat and orderly
● Maintain office collateral stock (bags, tissue paper, ribbons, folders, letterhead, press kits)
● Maintain and update contact/media lists
● Assist account staff with daily duties of account management and client servicing in a timely and professional manner
● Arrange for distribution of client items and press materials via shipping and/or messenger services
● Help maintain monthly status reports / ongoing credit charts and assemble client credit books
● Build Strong working knowledge of Muckrack
● Assist and volunteer for in-person events, regardless of division, whenever help is needed
● Maintain PWC standards of professionalism and courtesy

Qualifications:
● Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, PR, or Communications preferred
● Open to all Candidates
● *Must be located in the NYC tri-state area and available to come into the office in-person

About Paul Wilmot Communications:
Paul Wilmot Communications was established in 1997 in New York City. Over the course of the last 20 years, the agency has produced a significant public relations track record drawing from the highest profile fashion houses, prestige beauty and wellness brands, global consumer brands, retailers, and luxury lifestyle clientele. By cross-promoting within our divisions, PWC offers our clients access to new markets, thought leadership and increased visibility.

Paul Wilmot is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. M/F/D/V.

Please forward all resumes to pwc@paulwilmot.com

@paulwilmotcomm

