Paul Wilmot Communications Is Seeking A Beauty PR Intern In New York, NY

Paul Wilmot Communications’ clients are thought leaders, visionaries, inventors, founders and entrepreneurs. We utilize our decades-long experience as storytellers and communicators to develop and build brands through maximizing exposure and quantifiable results.



PWC is looking for an Intern to join a Leading Boutique Public Relations Firm in NYC. Internships will be assigned within the Beauty division.



Responsibilities include:

● Track all samples/items/comp loans

● Assemble client credits and keep up to date

● Obtain press clippings in timely manner and scan in timely manner to send to clients/account teams

● Continually scan dailies / websites to stay abreast of new publications / columns / trends etc. that apply to division and alert team accordingly

● Handle send-outs and mailings from office as needed

● Responsible for keeping office showrooms / product closet neat and orderly

● Maintain office collateral stock (bags, tissue paper, ribbons, folders, letterhead, press kits)

● Maintain and update contact/media lists

● Assist account staff with daily duties of account management and client servicing in a timely and professional manner

● Arrange for distribution of client items and press materials via shipping and/or messenger services

● Help maintain monthly status reports / ongoing credit charts and assemble client credit books

● Build Strong working knowledge of Muckrack

● Assist and volunteer for in-person events, regardless of division, whenever help is needed

● Maintain PWC standards of professionalism and courtesy



Qualifications:

● Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, PR, or Communications preferred

● Open to all Candidates

● *Must be located in the NYC tri-state area and available to come into the office in-person



About Paul Wilmot Communications:

Paul Wilmot Communications was established in 1997 in New York City. Over the course of the last 20 years, the agency has produced a significant public relations track record drawing from the highest profile fashion houses, prestige beauty and wellness brands, global consumer brands, retailers, and luxury lifestyle clientele. By cross-promoting within our divisions, PWC offers our clients access to new markets, thought leadership and increased visibility.



Paul Wilmot is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. M/F/D/V.



