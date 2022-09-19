Penélope Cruz's Pretty-in-Pink Chanel Outfit Is the Epitome of Barbiecore

Penélope Cruz in Chanel in San Sebastián, Spain. Photo: JB Lacroix/Getty Images

So far this year, the #Barbiecore trend has dominated both our feeds and closets, and if it's co-signed by the Penélope Cruz, it means the brightly-hued aesthetic is bound to live on for just a bit longer, whether you love it or hate it. (We are in camp "love it," and won't apologize.)

Over the weekend, Cruz attended the National Cinematography Award Ceremony, held at the city's Tabakalera contemporary culture center during the 2022 San Sebastián International Film Festival in Spain. For the occasion, the beloved actor, who was there to receive Spain's National Cinematography Prize, donned a bubblegum-pink tweed set — including a cropped-sleeved top and matching mini skirt — from Chanel's most recent Resort 2023 collection.

She paired the look with chunky black platform heels and accessorized with pearl-beaded drop earrings for the ceremony. She also carried a Chanel micro-mini quilted vanity bag.

Penélope Cruz in Chanel in San Sebastián, Spain. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Upon receiving the award, Variety reports the actress said: "Cinema is and has been my passion since I was a child, since I dreamed in the living room of my parents' house of worlds to explore beyond our neighborhood. The streets of my neighborhood sometimes became sets for incredible stories. My childhood was fantasizing about acting, living life so intensely to be able to encompass many lives through dozens of characters."

With glam done by her trusty makeup artist Pablo Iglesias, Cruz completed the look with a subtle smoky eye, rosy pink cheeks and a pink lip. She also had her hair pinned back at the top and her nails painted red for the occasion, completing the elevated Barbiecore effect.

