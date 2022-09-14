Peter Do Taps Korean Celebs to Debut Menswear for Spring 2023

NCT Dream's Jeno opening for Peter Do Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Day five of New York Fashion Week was full of surprising twists and special guests — and if there's anything to know about Peter Do, it's that he's shaking things up at the forefront.

Towering over the city's skyline, the New York-based label debut a 60-piece collection in partnership with Korea's largest entertainment company SM Entertainment, lending its best talent to appear both on the runway and front row. And for the first time ever, the brand introduced menswear.

In true Peter Do fashion, models strutted through the warehouse rocking the brand's signature, oh-so-sleek tailoring, ranging from fitted blazers to chunky cashmere hoodies to denim, beautifully layered on top of one another — think four-piece suiting and pleated minis over trousers. The Spring 2023 collection juxtaposes the usual structure designs with more lightweight pieces, like flow-y silk blouses. Who knew basics could look so good?

"This season, I was thinking about how we always seem to be running out of time in this industry," Do said, in a press release. "As a designer and brand, we're always living in the future and never in the present. This collection marks a period where, for the first time in a while, I feel present — where I've slowed down to savor those important moments in life."

The brand's newly-launched menswear line marks a new era for what the "Peter Do customer" entails, though its silhouettes have always been unisex in the eyes of fans. "In pursuit of completing the Peter Do universe, people have always told us 'It's about time that you launched men's!,' although men have been wearing Peter Do for some time now," Do said. "The eternal question of 'Who is the Peter Do woman?' has always been limiting to me. Now I’m excited to say that Peter Do is for everyone, because we don't just dress women or men, we dress people."

On the accessories front, we're swapping out our micro-mini bags for larger-than-life leather totes, if Peter Do has anything to say about it. If you knew you loved platform shoes before, the brand pairs the models' outfits with sky-scraping leather boots adorned with a square toe for an added edge.

"Sometimes you need to look back in order to move forward," Do said, in a press release. "I believe that newness doesn't always come from scratch. Oftentimes, you can create newness with something that already exists. We're leaning into our core values of convertibility and versatility for this collection, where a more inclusive collection including menswear was the natural next step for Peter Do."

The partnership with SM Entertainment meant we got some cameos from some of the world's favorite Korean celebrities on the runway: Leading the Spring 2023 show was none other than NCT Dream's Jeno, with Smrookies' Shohei and Eunseok joining him among the cast (before even making their official debut in the K-pop scene!).

Showing up to support was Red Velvet's Seulgi as a guest of honor, who wore head-to-toe Peter Do to sit in the front row.

When it came to the celebrity-studded show, the designer explained it was a natural choice to have Jeno open the show after dressing NCT 127’s Johnny for the 2022 Met Gala.

"Jeno embodies the Peter Do man – multifaceted, confident, and a trailblazer. I have so much respect for these artists because there is so much time put into their craft that people simply don't see," Do said, in a release. "Few realize the intensity of what's happening behind the scenes to achieve the end product; it's very similar to fashion, so I identify with that process very much."

See every look from Peter Do's Spring 2023 collection, below.

