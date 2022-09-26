The Transitional, Ideal-for-Fall Jumpsuit That Makes Getting Dressed So Easy

Plus, it's the only one I've ever found that actually fits me.

I've always been into the look of a workwear-inspired jumpsuit, but most of the options out there just don't fit me. They tend to either overwhelm my 5'2" frame or not work quite right on my torso, hips or chest. Enter: the Rivet Utility Worker Jumpsuit, which changed everything.

I first encountered this garment through my Rent the Runway subscription; I read other users' rave reviews which made it sound like it carried a certain "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" type of magic I decided to give it a try as it seemed like the perfect transitional piece for early fall. I was pleasantly surprised to find it lived up to all the hype, and I'm now completely obsessed.

Made from a sturdy cotton twill fabric with just a hint of stretch, the one-piece features short sleeves and is slightly cropped at the ankle. I prefer the black and white options, but the brand also offers it in navy and red. At $375, it's definitely pricey for a casual piece with such a utilitarian feel , but the quality is there (not to mention the versatility). It's the kind of piece I find myself wanting to put on every single day, and I love that it's an outfit all on its own, which makes getting dressed remarkably easy.

Rivet Utility Worker Jumpsuit (sizes XXS-XXXL; tall sizing also available), $375, available here.

