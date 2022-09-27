Blackpink's Rosé in a LBD, a 'Capuche' Comeback and More Highlights From Saint Laurent's Spring 2023 Show

Blackpink's Rosé at the Saint Laurent Spring 2023 show Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week kicked off with quite the buzzy start: On Tuesday morning, we saw Maria Grazia Chiuri's latest for Dior, and in the evening, Saint Laurent hosted a runway for Anthony Vaccarello's Spring 2023 debut.

With the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop, the Italian designer presented a compilation of looks that drew inspiration from the fashion house's earlier influences (like Martha Graham, an American dancer known for her 1930 choreography "Lamentation") and notable silhouettes from its archives (including styles from its collaboration with Claude Lalanne in 1969, the Spring 1985 Haute Couture collection and Fall 2022 Haute Couture line).

Models circled around the fountain at the Champ de Mars donning a blend of feminine and masculine looks, with coveted Saint Laurent styles — like its sheer floor-length maxi dresses and mock-neck jumpsuits — reimagined for the new season in deep berry hues and muted colorways. They were styled with lengthy trenches, strong-shouldered wool coats and cropped leather bombers.

Saint Laurent Spring 2023. Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images

For Spring 2023, Vaccarello also brings back Yves' signature "capuche" hooded design, originally hailing from the mid-'80s, juxtaposing its soft, slouchy shape with sculptural wooden bangles, chunky gold earrings and reflective black sunglasses.

As expected from every Paris Fashion Week at this point, the Blackpink takeover is upon us: Jisoo was spotted at Dior's Spring 2023 debut earlier in the day, while Rosé was in attendance at the Saint Laurent show at night. The "On The Ground" songstress was captured at the event wearing head-to-toe black, opting for a long-sleeve mini dress adorned with a V-shaped neckline, sheer tights and pointed platform heels.

Other stars at the event included Hailey Bieber (who sat beside the Blackpink singer), "Stranger Things"'s Natalia Dyer, supermodels Kate Moss and Carla Bruni, musicians Grace Vanderwaal and Brent Faiyaz and actor Manu Rios, among others.

See Saint Laurent's Spring 2023 collection below.

