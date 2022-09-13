Sarah Flint Is Hiring A Customer Experience Associate In New York, NY

Who We Are

At luxury footwear brand Sarah Flint, we believe in design that inspires, quality and style that endures and comfort that keeps you moving. Always. Designed by a woman, and inspired by great women, we deliver artisanal craftsmanship, obsession over the details, expert manufacturing, and direct-to-you prices. Sarah Flint: Luxury Reimagined.



Why You’ll Love Us

At Sarah Flint, we are a Family. Every single person is integral to our process and a member of our community – from our family-owned factories to our amazing team members and our beloved customers. We’re a passionate, tight-knit and super-driven team. We come to work every day because we enjoy working with each other, and we prioritize our core values in all we do:



Customer Obsession – Our customers are our everything

Focus – We work smarter, not harder

360° Degree Kindness – We don’t believe kindness and luxury are mutually exclusive

Going above and beyond – Companies that stay still don’t go anywhere

Creative Mindset – Everyone has the power to be creative regardless of department, role, or seniority and that we are all responsible for our success



What We’re Looking For

At Sarah Flint, Customer Obsession is one of our core values. This means we always act with the customer in mind first. No department is more critical to this core value than Customer Experience, and as Customer Experieince Associate, you act as the first point of contact to our customers. You play a critical role in building and maintaining long term customer relationships, and are pivotal to the overall customer experience. You will act as the voice of Sarah Flint, providing strong representation of our mission and values, all while delivering high-caliber customer service.



This role requires flexibility in scheduling in working on Weekends and days leading up to Holidays.



Sarah Flint is a NYC based company and this role operates on East Coast Hours 9am-6pm EST.



This role will be fully remote through 2022.



Areas of Focus: Verbal and written communication



This role reports directly to the Customer Experience Manager.



What You’ll Do

· Liaise with the Customer through all of Sarah Flint’s CX channels: email, live chat, Instagram, Facebook, text, phones, and most importantly handwritten notes

· Host Customer shopping appointments and events in the Sarah Flint showroom, virtually, and in partnership with our retail & sales teams

· Provide After Sales and Quality Care to Customers through our Cobbler Concierge Program

· Act as the first line of defense for our customer’s experience; troubleshoot all customer issues, and work with the necessary teams or vendors (web, operations, FedEx, etc) to ensure your customer is getting the best experience possible

· Assist in facilitating touchpoints with our Loyalty Members through programs such as VIP preview events, holiday gifting, etc.

· Raise customer concerns and suggestions on how to improve the customer experience



About You

· Experience in providing exceptional customer service, preferably at an E-Commerce business

· Flexibility to work on holidays and weekends

· Passionate about the Sarah Flint brand

· Impeccably organized

· A true “People Person”

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills

· Enthusiastic, friendly, patient, and above all positive!

· Ability to multi-task and problem solve (like a boss)

· Collaborative team player

· No task is too small attitude

· Bonus! Familiarity with Shopify and Gladly



What We Offer

· A team who wants to exchange ideas, make an impact, and enjoy coming to work every day

· High growth environment and ability to make a real impact

· Competitive compensation commensurate with your experience and competitive health benefits,

· Growth trajectory within the brand, so that you're able to find fulfillment in the day to day of the role

· A team who understands and values work/life balance



TO APPLY: Please send your resume to rachael@sarahflint.com, subject line CX Associate.



Equal Opportunity Employer + Anti-Discrimination Policy

Sarah Flint is an equal opportunity employer. We create luxuries for women who delight in the details. This includes women of every race, ethnicity, age, shape, geography, religious belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, ability, and heritage.



At Sarah Flint, we believe diversity is foundational to our creativity, innovation, and business success.



We welcome everyone to our team. We believe that Black Lives Matter and especially encourage Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian and other people of color, people with disabilities, and others who are under-represented in the fashion industry to join our team. We want everyone who works for us to have the opportunity to be themselves, to be heard, and to be able to contribute. We believe in equality of opportunity and treatment and we do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.



We are committed to a process of continuous improvement. Our diversity and inclusion efforts are central company goals, and aim to:



· Set real, measurable goals and actions;

· Pursue authentic and actionable commitments;

· Track and analyze data over time, comparing those numbers to numbers at other organizations, and sharing with key stakeholders;

· Be an ongoing goal, not a box to check off;

· Make intentional commitments to long-term structural changes; and

· Try Harder. More Often.



