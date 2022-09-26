SARAH GARGANO COMMUNICATIONS Is Hiring A PR Manager In New York, NY

SARAH GARGANO COMMUNICATIONS is a global lifestyle communications company specializing in public relations branding, strategy, marketing, events, social media, image, promotion and education of the luxury sector. Brands represented by industry include beauty, fashion, jewelry, home & décor, interior design, architecture, art, travel, hospitality, automotive, technology and charitable.



MISSION

To promote, celebrate and educate the spirit and passion of luxury brands and craftsmanship worldwide.



JOB DESCRIPTION

Sarah Gargano Communications is seeking an experienced dynamic full-time PR Manager with minimum of 3-4 years experience in PR/Communications. The position will report directly to Sarah Gargano. The candidate should have solid and proven luxury brand experience in the public relations industry with strong, established editorial connections across different categories including beauty, fashion, lifestyle, luxury, etc. The candidate must embody a powerful and up-to-date knowledge of the luxury industry as well as a passion for the beauty, fashion, design, art and luxury worlds. Must have strong organizational and managerial skills, be a great writer and engaging with clients. The candidate must also possess compelling and relevant social media skills and digital strategies.



The PR Manager will play an essential role in generating maximum brand exposure through editorial placement, management of influencer campaigns, event creation and execution, show initiative and deliver outstanding, professional client liaison skills. The PR Manager should be passionate and eager to excel and help grow the SGC agency. Must be excited to wear many hats and work in a fun, fast-paced, intimate and diverse, luxury environment.



Positive attitude a must!



RESPONSIBILITIES

The PR Manager will be responsible for managing the agency’s luxury clients through activities including: creation of communications plans, writing and distributing press releases, proactively pitching the media to secure maximum editorial placements, diligent editor follow-up, deskside and 1-1 appointments, managing influencer campaigns, navigating partnership and collaboration opportunities, spearheading and supporting event details and production, create monthly client reports, oversee the management of all media requests in a timely fashion, media monitoring of clients and competitors, managing junior members of the team and consistently produce high quality internal and external communications.



The PR Manager is responsible for overseeing the building and maintaining of press lists, influencer lists, stylist lists, and other key media lists. The position will ensure that lists are kept up-to-date on a regular basis.



The PR Manager will maintain existing, strong relationships as well as develop new relationships with key editors from the press and media.



REQUIREMENTS

Pro-active and able to show initiative and ideas, polished and professional presentation, superb writing skills, proven experience working in the PR/Communications industry, management skills desirable, discreet, well-spoken, extremely well-organized, positive attitude, ability to wear many hats at once, Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Google, social media platforms IG, Facebook, Tik Tok.



If interested, please contact Sarah Gargano at sarah@sarahgargano.com.