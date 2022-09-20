Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sarah Jessica Parker's Y2K Homage to Carrie Bradshaw

Photo: Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Before Sarah Jessica Parker and Oscar De La Renta's close relationship was an established force of fashion, they collaborated for the very first time in the year 2000. For the third year "Sex and the City" was nominated for Emmys, the HBO series' leading lady took to the red carpet in what would be the first of many custom designs for her by Mr. de la Renta.

In a 2014 essay remembering the late designer for The Hollywood Reporter, Parker recalled the moment she asked de la Renta to craft the dress. "I remember the first time I was invited to Mr. de la Renta's office and asked if he might build a dress for me for the 2000 Emmys," she wrote. "It turned out to be a pink dress with a feathered skirt that people had a lot of opinions about — mostly because I tied a big piece of tulle on my arm."

And opinions were had: Entertainment Weekly called the ensemble SJP's worst Emmys look of all time. But even though it had its critics, the outfit was truly a beautiful homage to the character of Carrie Bradshaw. It seemed to be the sister 'balletcore' look to Carrie's unmistakable and iconic opening-credits tutu. However, this Oscar de la Renta skirt was less tulle and more feathers, signifying a growth for the character as the show entered a third season.

With a satin bodice, strappy heels and organza train attached to an oversized flower corsage, the ballerina-inspired silhouette solidified the relationship between de la Renta and Parker for years to come, as well as the hold the actor would have on the fashion industry for even longer.

