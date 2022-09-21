SCOSHA Jewelry Is Hiring An Assistant Store Manager In Brooklyn, NY

SCOSHA is looking for a professional who wants to step into a full-time leadership role as our Assistant Store Manager, who is capable of running a small team when needed, and who is an integral member of our sales team at our flagship jewelry store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The ideal candidate will be involved in every aspect of day-to-day retail, including sales, restocking and merchandising. Great organizational and people skills are required for this role. This position involves a variable weekday schedule, as well as weekends and holidays.



The Assistant Store Manager is responsible for assisting the Store Manager in the daily operation of the store. They must demonstrate leadership by driving sales, maximizing profits, and set an example of exceptional customer service. This individual is also responsible for contributing a significant amount to store sales and will be responsible for meeting sales goals according to the company sales plan, as well as motivating store associates to achieve their respective sales goals. While the Store Manager is on duty, the Assistant Store Manager will ensure that the store maintains excellent visual presentation and housekeeping standards. In the absence of the Store Manager, the Assistant Store Manager will direct supervisory responsibility for all hourly associates.



Come be a part of our fast-paced, thriving team!



WHO YOU ARE:

● A leader with strong critical thinking and problem solving skills

● Entrepreneurial spirit, passionate about meeting sales goals

● Invested in leading a successful sales team

● Understands specialty retail and business development

● Takes pride in your work

● Strong communicator

● Able to delegate responsibility

● A natural trainer able to develop strengths, identify opportunities, and teach skills in customer service, selling and operations

● Multitasker with attention to detail

● Creative eye, interested in visual merchandising

● A real "people person" with a positive attitude

● Interested in growing sales as part of an established brand

● Excited to create exceptional shopping experiences

● Must be able to occasionally lift, carry or otherwise move heavy objects (up to 20 pounds)

● Passionate about jewelry, of course!



WHAT YOU'LL DO:

● Provide exceptional customer experiences

● Practice client development and teach clienteling strategies to the team

● Meet or exceed productivity standards and sales goals

● Maintain a high level of product knowledge and expertise

● Create eye-catching placements that uphold our visual merchandising standards

● Perform daily opening and closing procedures

● Partner with the Store Manager to meet and exceed performance goals and operational responsibilities

● Support the Store Manager with planning and executing in-store events

● Protect store assets and inventory

● Represent our brand and our core values

● Enforce our company policies and procedures



BENEFITS YOU'LL ENJOY:

● Competitive pay

● Sales-based commission

● Employee discount

● Paid time off (vacation, sick and holiday time)

● Health insurance and 401k options

● Career development and growth opportunities



REQUIREMENTS:

● 1-2 years of retail background (experience in fine jewelry or luxury goods preferred

● Detail-oriented with excellent organizational skills

● Strong verbal and written skills

● MUST be able to work weekends as part of a rotating team calendar

● A dynamic team player who is looking to be part of a close-knit team



TECHNICAL SKILLS:

● Shopify POS, Basic Computer Skills, Merchandising & Styling skills a plus, Event Planning a plus



COMPENSATION:

● Based on experience



If you are interested in learning more about this opportunity, please send your resume and a cover letter to: careers@scosha.com.



@scosha