Must Read: Shein Has a New Rival, Iranian Women Are Cutting Their Hair to Protest the Death of Mahsa Amini

Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for SHEIN

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Shein has a new rival

Chinese marketplace Pinduoduo has reached massive success in China, but is hardly recognized in America. But its sister company, Temu, is looking to change that, leveraging its shared supplier network to target U.S. customers with a near-limitless amount of items uploaded on the site daily. The Temu app has been downloaded more than 400,000 times just under a month after launching. "Shein…has created an environment where consumers are prepped for these brands," said Nora Kleinewillinghoefer, an associate partner in fashion, luxury and retail at consulting firm Kearney. "There is an incredible number of consumers willing to try it." {Business Of Fashion}

Iranian women are cutting their hair to protest the death of Mahsa Amini

In protest of the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died three days after her arrest by the morality police in Iran, Iranian women are cutting their hair. Amini was arrested on a visit to her family when the morality police accused her of not fully covering herself with a hijab, as required by law. According to BBC News, witnesses saw Amini being beaten in the head with a baton. Shortly thereafter, she was taken to hospital where she died, and since her passing, many women across Iran have been cutting their hair and burning their hijabs in protest. A video shows a group chanting "No to the headscarf, no to the turban, yes to freedom and equality!" {Allure}

The PVH Foundation, parent company of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, joins the Fashion Climate Fund

PVH Corporation has pledged $10 million to the Fashion Climate Fund, a $250-million initiative aiming to steer the fashion industry away from harmful emissions and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. "While we work across our value chain to drive reductions in our greenhouse gas footprint, industry investment is needed to scale the emerging technologies and innovations to decarbonize the fashion supply chain," says Rick Relinger, PVH Corp's chief sustainability officer. "Only by working together as an industry can we address fashion's contribution to climate change." {Vogue Business}

Dressing in the age of anxiety

For The New York Times, Vanessa Friedman writes about various Milan Fashion Week shows that embraced the imperfect and, in Moschino's case, embraced inflation. After presenting a collection complemented by accessory pool floats, Jeremy Scott of Moschino said backstage, "Globally, everyone's been talking about inflation — in housing, food, gas — so I brought inflation to the runway." Friedman explains that during a time of worldly anxiety, "there is value in bringing levity to the moment," also citing the aesthetic of "imperfection" presented at major shows like Prada and MaxMara. {The New York Times}

Vivrelle is partnering with Shopbop

Vivrelle, the membership club for borrowing designer handbags, has partnered with online retailer Shopbop to make luxury accessories more accessible to consumers. Pre-loved bags from Vivrelle will now not only be available to borrow, but also to purchase via Shopbop. The deal also includes a new program for Shopbop customers, wherein they can earn points for every dollar spent through the Vivrelle rewards program. Shoppers can view the collaboration at Shopbop.com. {Fashionista inbox}

