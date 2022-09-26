Shiffon Is Hiring A Freelance Project Manager In New York, NY
About Shiffon:
Shiffon is a fine jewelry brand that invests in women. 50% of our signature product, the Duet Pinky Ring, goes toward funding female entrepreneurs through our non-profit branch, the Startup Girl Foundation.
About the role:
We are looking for an experienced freelance project manager to join our team. In this role you will assist with a variety of projects such as the Startup Girl Daily Instagram, events, and creative project timelines. A love for mission driven or female founded brands is a must!
Qualifications:
- Experience with Google Apps (and Notion is a plus!)
- Strong organizational skills, detail oriented, team player
- Excellent verbal and written communication
- Experience in a start-up preferred
Responsibilities
- Oversee timelines on all projects
- Assist with outreach and organization for events
- Assist with emails / outreach, and Instagram account management for Startup Girl Daily
Contact: jennytarbell@startupgirlfoundation.org