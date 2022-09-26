Shiffon Is Hiring A Freelance Project Manager In New York, NY

About Shiffon:

Shiffon is a fine jewelry brand that invests in women. 50% of our signature product, the Duet Pinky Ring, goes toward funding female entrepreneurs through our non-profit branch, the Startup Girl Foundation.



About the role:

We are looking for an experienced freelance project manager to join our team. In this role you will assist with a variety of projects such as the Startup Girl Daily Instagram, events, and creative project timelines. A love for mission driven or female founded brands is a must!



Qualifications:

- Experience with Google Apps (and Notion is a plus!)

- Strong organizational skills, detail oriented, team player

- Excellent verbal and written communication

- Experience in a start-up preferred



Responsibilities

- Oversee timelines on all projects

- Assist with outreach and organization for events

- Assist with emails / outreach, and Instagram account management for Startup Girl Daily



Contact: jennytarbell@startupgirlfoundation.org