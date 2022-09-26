Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Shiffon Is Hiring A Freelance Project Manager In New York, NY

In this role you will assist with a variety of projects such as the Startup Girl Daily Instagram, events, and creative project timelines. A love for mission driven or female founded brands is a must!
shiffon-logomark-burgundy-01

About Shiffon:
Shiffon is a fine jewelry brand that invests in women. 50% of our signature product, the Duet Pinky Ring, goes toward funding female entrepreneurs through our non-profit branch, the Startup Girl Foundation.

About the role:
We are looking for an experienced freelance project manager to join our team. In this role you will assist with a variety of projects such as the Startup Girl Daily Instagram, events, and creative project timelines. A love for mission driven or female founded brands is a must!

Qualifications:
- Experience with Google Apps (and Notion is a plus!)
- Strong organizational skills, detail oriented, team player
- Excellent verbal and written communication
- Experience in a start-up preferred

Responsibilities
- Oversee timelines on all projects
- Assist with outreach and organization for events
- Assist with emails / outreach, and Instagram account management for Startup Girl Daily

Contact: jennytarbell@startupgirlfoundation.org

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Sponsored Story

LEDE Is Hiring A Showroom Manager In New York, NY

The Showroom Manager will play an integral role in the daily operations of our agency, managing the function and appearance of our showroom which houses samples for our global fashion (RTW, accessories) and lifestyle clients.

By Winnie Liu
mega mega
Sponsored Story

Mega Mega Projects Is Hiring A Junior Social Media Manager In New York, NY / Remote

Mega Mega Projects, a NYC jewelry and accessories PR agency and sales showroom, is hiring an experienced Social Media Manager to join our team.

By Winnie Liu
Careers

SWG Is Hiring A Brand Manager In New York, NY

The right candidate has experience working in an agency environment and is accustomed to a fast-paced, results-driven, creative environment.

By Winnie Liu
Sponsored Story

Savannah Engel Is Hiring A Senior Public Relations Manager / Senior Account Manager In New York, NY

Founded by Savannah Engel in 2017, SEPR is a boutique PR, VIP and Events Agency based in New York City.

By Winnie Liu