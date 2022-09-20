Kim Kardashian Taps Brooke Shields, Juliette Lewis, Becky G and More for Skims Bra Campaign

Regardless of your opinion on Kim Kardashian, you can't deny the success and popularity of Skims. From leggings to underwear, the brand has every lounge- and shape-wear item you could ever possibly want. But one category has been notably missing, and it's a pretty crucial piece: bras.

Finally, after three years of development, Skims is introducing a new system of bra solutions with the intention of creating weightless comfort and shape. Set to release on Sept. 27, the new collection will feature both bralettes and underwire bras for extra support.

The launch comes after three years of development, the process for which consisted of a year of fitting trials and wear tests. "The feedback we received means there really is a bra style here that fits every single need, shape, want that you could possibly imagine" Kardashian says in a Skims Instagram post.

Per a press release, Skims emphasizes that the collection "was created for every woman, with comfort and support at the forefront of innovation and development.... the newest collection of incredibly comfortable second skin solutions fit every single need, shape, and want of every woman."

Part of being comfortable means feeling at ease in one's own body, a practice Kardashian embraced when casting diverse models to reflect the range body types that exist. Lensed by Vanessa Beecroft, the campaign features notable women including Becky G, Brooke Shields, Cassie, Chelsea Handler, Juliette Lewis and Indya Moore.

In total, 50 women were selected to showcase the brand's commitment to designing ageless designs for women from all walks of life and cultural backgrounds. Included is a breast cancer survivor, a new mother, a mechanic, a beauty advisor, a legal apprentice and a CEO.

In a video posted to the Skims' Instagram, a few famous faces reflect on their evolving relationship with their bodies. "I used to want my name to be Tammy, and I wanted big boobs and hips," actor Juliette Lewis says. "I would duct tape then down before I went to school, and it took me until I was about 40 to understand that my boobs are awesome," comedian Chelsea Handler adds. "I don't love my boobs for the way they look, but I love that I was able to feed my children," singer Cassie reveals.

Ultimately, there appears to be an emphasis on the way bras make each person feel, rather than the way it makes them look. In a refreshing take on body confidence, the Skims Bra Campaign links diverse women from four decades together to demonstrate a genuine support for women through their ever-changing daily roles.

See Skims' full Bra Campaign in the gallery below.

12 Gallery 12 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.