23 'It' Items to Watch Out For at New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

And just like that, New York Fashion Week is once again in full swing, kicking off its official biannual marathon from Friday, Sept. 9 through Wednesday, Sept. 14. Throughout the jam-packed, six-day-long event, we'll be focused not only the glitz and glam of the runway shows and their celebrity-filled front rows, but also the many great street style 'fits to come.

In the lead-up to any given NYFW, we always keep our eyes peeled for micro trends that could dominate the scene outside the shows. Rising from the hashtags over the past few months have been early-aughts staples like mini skirts and low-rise pants, coveted statement pieces from Christopher John Rogers' rainbow-studded resort collection, wraparound sunglasses and so much more.

If you're searching for some outfit inspo as #NYFW kicks off, you're in the right place. From designer grails to TikTok-approved aesthetics, read on to find out what fashion pieces you're bound to see all over the concrete streets this season (and that are sure to have you dazzling in your street-style photo opps) ahead.

Loewe's Sculpture Heels

On the streets of Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022 Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

If you're going to opt for high heels while running around all week long, at least choose a more avant-garde style like Loewe's sculptural shoes. Reigning from designer Jonathan Anderson's Spring 2022 showcase, the artistic silhouettes are destined to make their appearance at fashion week — especially for those going full-on glam this season.

Balenciaga's Le Cagole Bag

On the streets in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 2022 Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

As styled by the likes of Alexa Demie and Kendall Jenner, Balenciaga's Le Cagole bag has risen up the ranks to become one of the most coveted bags to own this year. The crescent-shaped mini purse has completely taken over our our feeds and, soon, the streets of New York.

Ribbed Tank Tops

Bottega Veneta Fall 2022 Photo: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

There's nothing we love more than a classic wardrobe staple. This season, be prepared to find a lot of fashion week folks going back to basics, including ribbed tank tops like those seen at Bottega Veneta and Prada last season. The sleeveless shirt makes for an essential piece to own as it pairs well with just about any outfit — especially important given New York's unpredictable weather around this time.

Adidas Sambas

Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles on Aug. 20, 2022 Photo: Getty Images/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Already known as a celebrity favorite, Adidas Sambas will, without a doubt, make their rounds this fashion week season. First emerging in the late 1940s, the coveted soccer shoes have since been revamped and now serve as a go-to style for many.

Wraparound Sunglasses

On the streets of Paris Couture Fashion Week Fall 2022 on July 7, 2022 Photo: Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Following their long adherence to the itty-bitty-mini-sunglasses trend, fashion week attendees are bound to switch things up this season with a new frame: the wraparound. Popularized by Balenciaga and worn by the likes of Kim Kardashian, these stunner shades range from sleek to alien-like. Either way, they'll definitely get you photographed this season.

Embroidered L.L. Bean Tote Bags

On the streets of New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 Photo by Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

ICYMI: we're pivoting away from our mini purses and instead opting for larger-than-life tote bags. But as expected from TikTok and Gen-Z shoppers, L.L. Bean tote bags have made their way back onto our trend radar. Not only that, but these throwback bags are getting custom embroidered with cheeky ironic phrases and luxury brand names these days, so be prepared to spot a few of them throughout the streets of New York.

Christopher John Rogers' Rainbow Knits

Christopher John Rogers "Collection" 010 runway show on June 7, 2022 Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Since his first IRL runway show back in June, Christopher John Rogers' Resort 2023 collection has already been spotted on quite a few stylish celebrities, with its rainbow knits and vibrant designs recently captured on the likes of Tracee Ellis Ross, for instance. The brand's latest will for sure wind up on a few more trendy attendees, especially on those chillier days out.

Birkenstock Bostons

On the streets of Hamburg, Germany on Aug. 2022 Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Following a number of sought-after designer collaborations over the past year alone, the Birkenstock resurgence is still going strong, especially its classic Boston silhouette. Not only are these open-back mules both trendy and cute, but they're also extremely comfortable. For those running around all week long, these buckled clogs make the perfect go-to pair.

Low-Rise Pants

On the streets of Paris Couture Fashion Week Fall 2022 on July 3, 2022 Photo by Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Love it or hate it, the low-rise trend still seems to be peaking. As summer comes to a close, you ought to pair them with your midriff-baring tops before it's too late.

Miu Miu Ballet Flats

On the streets of Berlin, Germany on Nov. 8, 2016 Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

As TikTok-influenced trends like balletcore enter our radar, we're bringing ballet flats and Mary Janes out of the depths of our closets. If you have long gotten rid of your dainty flats, keep your eyes peeled on The RealReal for the internet's most sought-after buckled Miu Miu ballerinas. These pair well with everything from midi dresses to denim jeans, and it's a fashion week item we're almost certain to see in the mix.

Wired Headphones

On the streets of Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022 Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Be prepared to see many fashion week attendees bringing out their wired headphones, as part of Gen-Z's affinity for the early aughts. They not only make for a convenient backup pair in case your wireless earbuds loses their charge, but they also make you look like the ultimate cool girl, just like wire-favoring supermodels and internet celebs alike. For all you know, you might even end up on Instagram's cult-followed Wired It Girls page.

Micro Mini Skirts

On the streets in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

The itty-bitty-mini skirt hasn't left our trend radar just yet; if anything, it's getting mini-er by the second. This season, you'll definitely find a slew of celebs and attendees rocking the super-tiny skirt in street style photos, especially those from (or inspired by) Miu Miu's highly coveted Spring and Fall 2022 collections.

Quilted Jackets

Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on August 09, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

If weather permits this upcoming week, we're almost certain you'll find a quilted jacket or two in the street-style mix, especially those sustainably made from recycled materials. As seen back in New York's Fall 2020 season, for instance, the outer-sewn design will most likely be spotted in a range of earthy shades like beige and sage green.

Cowboy Boots

Emma Chamberlain at Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2023 on Aug. 11, 2022 Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Giddy up: The western wear takeover is not over yet, so if you haven't already, it's not too late to grab some knee-high cowboy boots. At this point, the embroidered leather style has been worn by a number of style stars, including internet star Emma Chamberlain in Copenhagen just a couple of weeks ago; the NYFW crowd is sure to follow suit.

Maxi Tote Bags

Zoë Kravitz in New York City on April 8, 2022

Photo: Gotham/GC Image

Aside from L.L. bean tote bags, we're opting for everything oversized for our New York Fashion Week accessories, so expect to see lots of maxi purses this season. The trend seems to have officially evolved from comically small purses to bags roomy enough to fit all of your must-haves, and we're not mad about it.

Long Denim Shorts

Bella Hadid in New York City on July 22, 2022 Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images

Out with the teeny-tiny daisy dukes and in with the long denim shorts, or, as I refer to them, jorts. Having seen a rise in popularity over the summer, these baggy bottoms have already been spotted on ultimate trendsetter Bella Hadid. As I'm sure she's on everyone's Pinterest boards, these knee-hitting shorts are destined to hit the street style roundups to come.

Maxi Denim Skirts

On the street of Milan Fashion Week Spring 2022 on Sept. 25, 2021 Photo: Getty Images

Skirts, too, are getting longer this season. From patchwork denim to cargo silhouettes, get ready to find many of New York's fashion week attendees dressed in the structured skirt, as it can be styled in a number of ways — our favorite being with a pair of chunky sneakers.

Over-the-Ear Headphones

On the streets during New York Fashion Week Fall 2022 on Feb. 12, 2022 Photo: Getty Images

Like the wired headphone resurgence, over-the-ear headphones have also become an accessory trend in their own right, that got on our radar during the city's Fall 2022 presentations back in February. You'll most likely find your street-style faves opting for Apple's Airpod Maxes, which come in a slew of colors, from coral pink to baby blue, and are often decorated with kitschy stickers.

Sporty-Glam Outfits

On the streets at Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2023 on Aug. 11, 2022 PPhoto by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

We'd like to (re)introduce the sporty-glam aesthetic, popularized by stars like Rihanna and Mel C before her. You can bet on seeing this season's guests pairing their sport jerseys with bedazzled kitten heels, or long athletic crew socks with designer loafers.

Large Pendant Necklaces

On the streets of Berlin, Germany on Aug. 23, 2022 Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

While we're still clutching onto our oversized resin rings and beaded necklaces, another jewelry trend that has been a fashion favorite as of late is large pendant necklaces. Inspired by the early 2000s, these chunky accessories usually come on rope-like cords, in childlike heart and flower shapes.

New Balance 550 Sneakers

On the streets of Berlin, Germany Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Constantly sold out, New Balance's 550s are this year's most sought-after shoe. The fashion insiders who actually managed to grab a pair are sure to bring them out this week.

Short Suits

On the streets in Amsterdam, Netherlands Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Suited looks will undoubtedly make an appearance on fashion week's stylish crowd this season, but you may or may not see a more refreshing alternative to the trend. As summer winds down, many of these menswear-inspired 'fits will most likely be worn with oversized blazers and knee-hitting shorts, making for an effortlessly cool and casual (and comfy!) outfit.

Tinted Sunglasses

On the streets of Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Sunglasses will definitely be worn on fashion week's sunny days, especially ones with tinted lenses that brighten up your mood and outfit even more.

