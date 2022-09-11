A Juicy Tangerine Trends on the Spring 2023 Runways at New York Fashion Week

The new collections are brimming with a vitamin C-enriched shade of orange.

Bryan Barrientos for Supima. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Every season, a rotation of colors takes the throne of the trend. For Spring 2023, New York Fashion Week designers are infusing looks with a juicy tangerine hue.

Like an orange daffodil, fresh highlighter or the iconically colored Hermès box, the bright shade will ring in the season — on asymmetric dresses, structured corseted gowns, cutout jumpsuits, batwing bralettes and even trench coats. Beyond its standalone moments on the runway, tangerine orange is also being mixed into patterns, like we see in Marni's Spring 2023 collection, which pairs hot magenta pink and soft creamsicle with the bright hue.

So far, we've seen tangerine at Monse, Lionne, Tanya Taylor, Naeem Khan, Simon Miller, Raisa Vanessa, Dion Lee, Private Policy and Bryan Barrientos for Supima. And it's all in line with what the Pantone Color Institute — the authority of all hues and their trends — predicted in its color trend report. (It named "Tangelo" a shade to watch for Spring 2023.)

Though it may stray intensely from the capsule wardrobe we've built, we're excited about adding an unmissable pop of color to our clothes. For New Yorkers who may have committed too intensely to a uniform of black, denim and neutrals, bright color trends like tangerine allow for a fashion refresh. It's the steadfast trend of "dopamine dressing."

See below for our favorite tangerine looks.

On the street, New York Fashion Week attendees are already flaunting the trend. See below for some of our favorite tangerine outfits spotted outside the shows.

