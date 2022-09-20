Target Reveals Fall 2022 Collaborations With Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson

Sergio Hudson for Target's Fall Designer Collection Photo: Courtesy of Target

Following its highly sought-after and fast-selling 2021 collaborations, Target is finally releasing the second edition of its Fall Designer Collection just in time for fall — and we got all the details.

Colombian designer Kika Vargas, New York design trio La Ligne and South Carolina-bred Sergio Hudson all teamed up with Target on the collection, which hits stores Oct. 9. More than 100 size-inclusive apparel styles and accessories heavily inspired by their respective designers' signature silhouettes will be on offer.

For Vargas, the collaboration pays homage to her Colombian heritage, lensed in a puffed-sleeve fantasy, with her romantic ready-to-wear pieces adorned with hand-drawn prints in out-there proportions.

Kika Vargas for Target's Fall Designer Collection Photo: Courtesy of Target

"It was a smooth process," she tells Fashionista of working with Target. "As a small brand, we don't get to experiment and be so inclusive with sizing, so that that was such a blessing to be able to work with a wide range of sizing and to feature products that are inclusive for everyone." Vargas' racks are packed with vibrantly-printed dresses and skirts (which yes, come with pockets), as well as wraparound and comfy bottoms.

As for La Ligne's designers Valerie Macaulay, Meredith Melling and Molly Howard, the trio made sure to incorporate the brand's signature stripes into the collection, with the classic pattern acting as a neutral to anchor the lineup.

La Ligne for Target's Fall Designer Collection Photo: Courtesy of Target

"We really wanted to make pieces that become important in people's wardrobes and closets, with core pieces that they can wear day after day, week after week, season after season, because we don't really make clothing that is trend-driven," Howard says of the designs. "We're excited to have the opportunity to bring it to such a large audience for Target, and they were very receptive about every detail we wanted to incorporate into the pieces, whether that was something like tipping or lining in the trench coat. It was important in making these pieces unique, but still core staple items."

The New York-based label also introduces other universal core staples that can seamlessly transition into day or night, such as silk patterned loungewear styles that can be worn to sleep but are not pajamas (as the designers jokingly emphasize), along with oversized sweaters, striped bodysuits, colorblocked trench coats and more.

Sergio Hudson's intricately tailored designs act as a foundation for his Target pieces. Much of his collection highlights his affinity for boldly-colored matching suit sets, with form-fitting structured dresses, jackets and more, which can be styled together for a monochromatic look — or mixed and matched.

Sergio Hudson for Target's Fall Designer Collection. Photo: Courtesy of Target

"As a luxury designer, it's always a great opportunity to bring your ideas to the mass market to people who couldn't normally shop your clothing and now, they can," he shares. "The inspiration I took was those aspiring Sergio Hudson customers who love my collections but could never spend $2,000 on a jacket, for example, because I still love those people and appreciate their support. I thought about classic pieces that we had done in the past and how could I translate that to the Target consumer."

The Fall Designer Collection isn't complete without a few accessories to finish off your 'fit: Hudson offers an array of sleek belts, printed berets and — his personal favorite — faux leather gloves, which come in vibrant hues. Vargas designed satin pouches and metallic maxi totes, chunky sunglasses and detachable scallop collars, while La Ligne opted for fall-ready classics like ultra-soft striped scarves, matching socks and fitted beanies.

Starting on Sunday, Oct. 9, Target's Fall Designer Collection will be available online at Target.com and in select retail stores, with prices ranging from $8 through $70 (with most pieces under $40). Sizes go from XXS through 4X.

"One of the reasons guests love shopping at Target is because of our focus on style — and our ability to deliver that style at incredibly affordable prices," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Target, in an official statement. "Our newest collaboration with Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson is a celebration of style, and we know our guests will love this collection of trend-forward pieces that reflect each designer’s distinct, diverse perspective on fashion."

See Target's Fall Designer Collection in more detail, below.

