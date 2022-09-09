Target Launches New Brand, Future Collective

The big-box retailer will enlist notable style influencers to work on each drop.

Photo: Courtesy of Target

Target announced the launch of a new apparel and accessories brand just in time for New York Fashion Week.

In an effort to expand its growing fashion business, the big-box retailer introduced Future Collective, an in-house ready-to-wear label designed in collaboration with a rotating crew of style influencers. Per a press release, Target will partner with individuals who have "diverse points of view in fashion," each of whom will bring their unique perspectives and style to the table, upping its style game. (Earlier this week, Target announced yet another collaboration, with menswear brand Houston White.)

The first style partner is editor and content creator Kahlana Barfield Brown. Previous the beauty editor of InStyle, she's known for streetwear-inspired looks on her Instagram.

Photo: Courtesy of Target

"Designing this Future Collective collection really started with the essentials — great denim, bodysuits, blazers, jackets and pants that feel classic but versatile," she said, in a statement." I wanted these pieces to stand the test of time while still having cool details and silhouettes."

Her collaboration with Target will include 120 items covering outfits for all four seasons—matching sets, trousers, outerwear, you name it. The collection is reflective of Brown's distinct fashion taste; each piece is inspired by her enviable closet and styling flair.

Photo: Courtesy of Target

The best part? Future Collective come sin inclusive size ranging from XXS through 4X, most of which retail under $35. Starting this Sunday, shoppers can browse the collection on target.com and in select Target stores.

Stay tuned for the rest of the influencer partnership announcements. In the meantime, check out the first installment of Future Collective in the gallery below.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.