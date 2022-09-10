Taylor Swift Gives Gilded Glamour at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Any Swiftie can tell you exactly what they were doing when Taylor Swift's 11 minute, 26 second short film, "All Too Well: The Short Film," dropped on Youtube.

It generated quite the media frenzy last November. (Everyone wondered what happened with that one scarf — and what really happened between Swift and her ex-beau.) And now, it's eligible to be nominated for an Academy Award. So, Swift, who rarely makes public appearances, is making the rounds, showing people and discussing "All Too Well: The Short Film." One of her first stops was the 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this past Friday, where she grabbed everyone's attention in a golden Louis Vuitton gown embellished with glittery sequins from top to bottom.

The custom look was accented with gold chains along the neckline that cascaded onto her chest and shoulders. Swift stayed consistent with the theme in a matching pair of gold sandals. Similarly for jewelry, she opted for delicate gold earrings and a few rings. As for makeup, she stuck with a nude lip and a smokey eye that helped emphasize her eye color.

At Swift's side was lead actor Sadie Sink, who wore Stella McCartney striped orange suit and some chunky black loafers.

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Per Yahoo, Swift told the audience at the screening: "It's really meaningful to get to present the short film on 35mm because that was how it was originally shot. I didn't go to film school. I've been on the set of around 60 music videos and I've learned a lot from that process...but when I did it on my own, I really began to learn everything, because you have to."

