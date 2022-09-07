Telfar's Taking Over a Rainbow Store in Brooklyn With Shopping Bags

Amid the brand-studded New York Fashion Week schedule this week, Telfar is doing what it does best: switching things up yet again.

The Brooklyn-based label announced on Instagram on Wednesday that it's opening the doors to its very own pop-up location on Sunday, Sept. 11, where customers can shop its highly sought-after Shopping Bag in all of its available colors and sizes. And by all of them, we seriously mean all of them: Telfar is known for releasing the coveted handbags through limited drops and its Bag Security Program, but this marks the first time they'll be sold at a physical retail location.

For this one-day-only event, Telfar is taking over the Rainbow store in downtown Brooklyn, at 493 Fulton Street. Shoppers will be able to buy up to five bags in any size and color (based on what's in stock) between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. If you've ever shopped a Telfar drop, though, you know things sell out fast — so, the brand is opening up the line at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

If you're already dreading the long wait to come, Telfar is allowing shoppers to pre-pay for their bags while they stand in line via debit or credit card and with Klarna. (Sorry, no cash.) Once the doors officially open, the inventory will be completely up for grabs on a first-come, first serve basis. The event is also expected to be filmed, as it will be hosted by Telfar TV. (And as always, make sure to read the rules for shopping Telfar, as laid out by the brand itself: "DON’T HURT ANYONE. DO GET YOUR BAG.")

Read more about the Telfar's one-day-only Rainbow event at shop.telfar.net, and check out the full details on the brand's Instagram post.

