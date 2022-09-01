Skip to main content
Thierry Lasry Is Seeking A Creative / Graphic Intern In New York, NY

thierry lasry logo

GRAPHIC INTERNSHIP

DESCRIPTIONS:
‧ Maintain the website & social media contents, news, and products daily
‧ Work with the design team to shoot and retouch product images for social media and website content.
‧ Design and improve visual campaigns, website images, social media layouts and graphics, collection look books, newsletters, product catalogs, event invitations, brand presentations, and product videos and photos
‧ Design packaging and promotional material
‧ Develop new eyewear design concepts in 2D and 3D
‧ Develop new acetate patterns and color combinations for existing/ new styles
‧ Create technical drawings and technical packs for the production stage
‧ Research and forecast eyewear fashion trends for future collections

REQUIREMENTS:
‧ Must be proficient in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop & InDesign
‧ Able to take direction, execute creatively and have a strong attention to detail
‧ Must be able to work in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment
‧ Strong sense of fashion, style aesthetic & design skills
‧ Must be team oriented and have the desire to work with team to produce
‧ Ability to retouch and resize photos for digital platforms & website

To Apply: Please send your resume to interns@thierrylasry.com, subject line Creative Intern.

This is a paid internship 

ABOUT THIERRY LASRY:
Thierry Lasry is a French designer born in Paris. He launched his eponymous eyewear brand in late 2006. Raised in a highly creative environment by a father who was an Optician and a mother who was a designer, he has elevated the status of sunglasses and managed to redesign them into a fashion accessory that is as essential as a nice clutch or a pair of stilettos.

The world’s greatest celebrities have been wearing different styles throughout the years from the collection including BEYONCE, RIHANNA, MADONNA, MALUMA, KATE MOSS, JENNIFER LOPEZ, NICOLE KIDMAN, USHER, TRAVIS SCOTT, OFFSET, FUTURE, RUSSEL WESTBROOKE, PJ TUCKER and many others. The brand has also done many COLLABORATIONs over the years such as RHUDE, PSG, SMILEY’S 50THANNIVERSARY, LOCAL AUTHORITY, KOCHÉ, ENFANTS RICHES DÉPRIMÉS, FENDI, ACNE STUDIOS, BARBIE & KEN'S 50th ANNIVERSARY.

