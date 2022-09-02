Skip to main content

Timothée Chalamet Wore a Shimmery Halter Top to the 'Bones And All' Premiere in Venice

To say the star caused a scene would be an understatement.
timothee chalamet red carpet venice

We weren't sure if Timothée Chalamet had any more cool, unexpected twists to give us on the red carpet, but we should have known better. On Friday, the actor showed up to the Venice Film Festival premiere of his new film "Bones And All" in a custom Haider Ackermann shimmery red ensemble. As usual, fans are going wild.

Seemingly a continuation of Ackermann's Spring 2018 ready-to-wear collection, the look features a scarf-like halter-style top that drapes down to the waistband and meets a pair of matching, very fitted trousers. The actor paired the outfit with Haider Ackermann black pointed-toe boots and black rings to match. 

timothee chalamet red carpet
Chalamet is no stranger to Ackermann's designs. In fact, the actor has collaborated with the French designer on looks for a multitude of red carpet appearances, including last year's Venice Film Festival premiere of "Dune." Chalamet seems to choose Ackermann's looks for the most momentous events in his career and the two have clearly struck up a friendship — Ackermann even joined Chalamet on the red carpet Friday.

Not only is the outfit a bold fashion statement, but it may also be a reference to the film he is promoting. In recent posts leading up to the premiere, the actor used plenty of blood emojis, relating to the cannibalistic theme of "Bones And All" (yes, you read that right). Would it be so far-fetched to read this red, almost liquid-looking fabric cascading down as an allusion to the gore in the film? Time will tell as reviews begin to flood in for the Luca Guadagnino-directed feature.

