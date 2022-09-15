Tom Ford Draws a Celebrity Front Row Like No Other

Most of them were decked out in looks by the designer that could have been worn by extras in a Studio 54 movie.

Photos: Courtesy of Tom Ford

Though the designer's new collection should have been the main focus of the evening, keeping our eyes off the star-studded front row at Tom Ford's Spring 2023 show on Wednesday proved difficult. Not only were lots of big names in attendance, but most of them were decked out in looks by the designer that could have been worn by extras in a Studio 54 movie.

With a crowd of hundreds, there were plenty of seats for celebrities from every niche to sit and soak in the glamorous runway. Anna Wintour served as the nucleus, with famous people encircling her on all sides: Ciara and Russell Westbrook were Wintour's seatmates, with Katie Holmes and Chris Rock just a few feet to her left. Holmes, looking chic as ever, wore a black Tom Ford long-sleeved jersey hooded dress, while Rock kept things cool with a classic Tom Ford leather biker jacket.

Tom Ford and Katie Holmes pose together. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

In addition to those aforementioned A-listers, young Hollywood stars also took up plenty of real estate in the VIP section. Singer Dixie D'Amelio of TikTok fame (fresh off a new haircut) sat beside fellow musician Dove Cameron. The former smized for the cameras, sporting a matching black floral lace bomber jacket and pants from the brand; the later chose a warmer-toned bomber jacket featuring a rich pecan-toned corset underneath. Singer/songwriter Conan Gray joined the two in a ribbed long-sleeved top and leopard print pants.

Conan Gray and Dove Cameron sit front row for Tom Ford SS23. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Though top models like Gigi and Bella Hadid walked the runway, there was also an abundance of models looking on from the crowd. Karlie Kloss was in attendance, wearing an organza double-breasted jacket and black sequin wide-leg pants. In her company, also dressed in head-to-toe Tom Ford, were supermodel Shalom Harlow, icon Madonna, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, Nicole Richie, Evan Mock, Lori Harvey and more.

See all of the front-row celebrity attendees in the gallery below.

As for the show itself? Set to '80s rock music, the presentation hinged on shining metallic sets so reflective that they emulated water movements. Western-influenced jackets were also standouts from the collection. Recurring trends from this season, including fringe and bandage dressing, were also featured (further making the case for a 2010s trend rebirth).

Photo: Courtesy of Tom Ford

The show concluded with an evening wear portion of the collection, with halter tops and bare midriffs reminiscent of Cher in the '70s. The final look, a fully metallic-hued gown, seemingly took the place of a bridal outfit, as the model held a spray-painted gold bouquet in hand.

See the full Tom Ford Spring 2023 collection in the gallery below.

