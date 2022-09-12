Tommy Hilfiger Invites You Into the Tommy Factory for Fall 2022

Photo: Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

What happens when a fashion show is scheduled outside but the elements aren't cooperating? The shows runs as per usual. This was the case on Sunday night when Tommy Hilfiger presented its Fall 2022 collection at Brooklyn's Skyline drive-in theater — the brand's big return to the New York fashion scene.

As audience members filed into their respective seats, a steady flow of rain also began to shower the venue. But nothing could rain on Tommy Hilfiger's parade; while the audience donned plastic ponchos, the models braved the storm, confidently in walking down the slippery runway.

Reminiscent of the four Harry Potter houses, models strutted down the runway in a series of oversized striped varsity polos in red, yellow, green and blue, which were layered over multicolored striped blouses and accessorized with a selection of large plaid scarves, bright elbow-length gloves and tote bags. The quintessential American designer also references a classic preppy aesthetic with pleated miniskirts, striped ties, cozy cardigans and letterman-style jackets, all of which are elevated with knee-high boots and chunky gold accessories.

The Fall 2022 collection reveals an edgier and more subversive side to the brand, courtesy of its collaboration with British designer Richard Quinn. At one point, Precious Lee walked down in a monogrammed jumpsuit while cracking a long whip. Several other models sported spiked leather jackets, a few were even strapped into erotic chest harnesses.

Per a press release, the collection is a "tribute to Andy Warhol’s iconic NYC factory, where he brought together fashion, art, music and entertainment." Appropriately titled Tommy Factory, audience members arrived to an intentionally unfinished set in order to experience the making of a fashion show.

What was really remarkable about the show was the inclusive casting across race, age and body types. On the runway was Quannah Chasinghorse, Winnie Harlow and former Interview Magazine' editor Bob Colacello, along with other famous faces like Julia Fox, Hari Nef and Amelia Gray.

A string of VIP guests happily joined in the crowd: Kourtney Kardashian (supporting Travis Barker, who closed the show with a performance), Kris Jenner, Shawn Mendes, Jon Batiste, Kate Moss (supporting daughter Lila Moss, who walked the rainy runway) and John Legend were spotted sitting front row.

See every single look from Tommy Hilfiger's Fall 2022 collection in the gallery below.

