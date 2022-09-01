Tommy Hilfiger X Richard Quinn Is Here

Tommy Hilfiger and his team have been busy: Not only are they readying a grand return to New York Fashion Week, but the brand has also been preparing to launch a major collaboration with one of the buzziest names from across the pond. On Thursday, Tommy Hilfiger confirmed reports that it had tapped Richard Quinn to create a capsule for its Fall 2022 collection. The collaboration is unveiled for the first time here, but that's not all: You can also shop it now.

The 40-piece line marries Quinn's bold approach to prints with Tommy Hilfiger's preppy, accessible silhouettes — the former's graphic florals splashed across the latter's denim, varsity jackets and knits.

"He has this youthful and modern take on bold patterns and exaggerated silhouettes that complement our iconic take on American classics," Hilfiger wrote us in an email, in reference to Quinn. "I'm always inspired by the next generation – they have a pulse on trends and innovation that is creative and exciting."

Photo: Adrienne Raquel/Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

The collaboration was designed around gender-inclusive versions of cultural and sartorial archetypes: the punk, the explorer, the cheerleader and the jock. The combination of both brands' aesthetics resulted in "a rebellious take on modern prep," as Hilfiger put it. "It's unexpected and optimistic, and reflects the playful spirit at the heart of both our brands."

The two brands also created a special TH Monogram — a riff on the new logo British illustrator and graphic designer Fergus Purcell introduced this season, featuring Quinn's signature daisy, which you can spot across the product offering. There's also a kids' line comprising miniature versions of six items from the main collection.

"Tommy and I share the same obsession for prints and textiles, so it was a natural joy to balance and combine our visions for this collaboration," said Quinn. "It was inspiring to dive into Tommy's archives and find the iconic pieces that became the canvases for our co-creation. We pushed ourselves to be dramatic and vibrant with every detail — in the pursuit of progress — and the final pieces do not disappoint."

Photo: Adrienne Raquel/Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Hilfiger has leaned more into collaborations in recent years, partnering with brands like Romeo Hunte, Kith and Patta, as well as celebrities like Shawn Mendes, Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton.

"Collaborations are at the heart of what we do. With them, we celebrate diversity, inclusivity and the unique perspectives others bring to the table, so we can expand our creative potential," Hilfiger explains. "From the business side, collaborations let us tap into new audiences while increasing brand relevance." Speaking of relevance and new audiences, Hilfiger and Quinn are also taking their work into the metaverse, where Hilfiger's Sept. 11 New York Fashion Week runway show — taking place IRL in Brooklyn — will be livestreamed.

"Richard and I also both share an excitement for new technologies and exploring the symbiotic relationship between the digital landscape and the fashion world — we're bringing the limited-edition capsule to the Roblox runway, the first brand to ever do this — and it's such an exciting step forward into the future," adds Hilfiger.

If you want to wear the collection in real life, Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn is available to shop now on tommy.com and in select Tommy Hilfiger stores worldwide, plus a handful of stockists including Printemps, Selfridges, KaDeWe, Antonia, Deliberti and Folli Follie.

Check out the Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn campaign, photographed by Adrienne Raquel, below.

Plus, take a peek at some of the individual products here:

