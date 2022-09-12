Tracey Mattingly Agency Is Hiring An Agent Coordinator In Los Angeles

TRACEY MATTINGLY is looking for an Agent Coordinator to join our Los Angeles team. The model candidate must have the ability to work in a fast-paced work environment. The ideal person will be able to make important decisions while using sound judgment. Excellent communication, organizational and technical skills are necessary. Previous coordinator experience required, agency experience a plus.



Responsibilities:

· General administrative support

· Client facing – field incoming calls and requests appropriately

· Update artist calendars / schedules (including assistants)

· Daily communication with artists

· Assist in and oversee artists bookings

· Create deal memo contracts

· Travel coordination / booking

· Liaise with accounting for billing and post booking wrap-up

· Interact with staff and artists (at all levels) in a demanding environment; while remaining flexible, proactive, resourceful, efficient and exuding a high level of professionalism and confidentiality

· Organize, maintain, and update electronic databases (in addition to paper files)

· Also calls for flexibility with work hours

· Will be a remote position



Qualifications:

· Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

· Detail orientated

· Be comfortable dealing with a diverse variety of people on the telephone, e-mail and in person in a professional manner

· Outstanding organizational skills and the ability to prioritize tasks and manage multiple projects simultaneously

· Ability to manage confidential information with discretion

· Ability to be initiative-taking in a fast-moving environment

· Ability to prioritize and meet tight deadlines

· An interest in fashion, beauty, media, and/or entertainment preferred.

· At minimum of 1-2 years professional experience required (direct industry experience a plus)



Email resumes to jess@traceymattingly.com



@traceymattinglyagency