Upstate Stock Is Hiring A Production And Studio Manager In New York

UPSTATE STOCK is a sustainable manufacturer of knit accessories. With knitting machines in Upstate NY, New Jersey, and a sewing facility in Brooklyn. We believe that American manufacturing is still the future of sustainably made goods. We also have a hyper local cafe and grocer which is a reflection of our commitment to low carbon footprints and supporting our local community.



PRODUCTION AND STUDIO MANAGER

Upstate Stock is looking for a production and studio manager at our Greenpoint, Brooklyn sewing facility. Duties will include all operations related to managing the sewing team, shipping team, and production team. Sewing and garment production knowledge is the only must have qualification.



Salary - $55,000



To Apply: Please send your resume to bram@upstatestock.com.