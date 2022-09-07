Valentino Is Throwing Pink PP Parties Around the World

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Monochrome usually conjures images of contrasting black and white, but Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli took a different direction this past summer when he created a Fall 2022 collection around an unforgettably vibrant color called Pink PP, created in collaboration with the Pantone Color Institute.

Piccioli's philosophy for this collection was to use a restrained (but still statement-making) color palette to draw the eye to signature motifs he developed at the house, like sculptural necklines, sharp tailoring and oversized knits. To achieve this, half of the Fall 2022 looks were fully Pink PP before a stark transition to purely black ensembles. Since the show, supermodels like Naomi Campbell and celebrities like Florence Pugh and Anne Hathaway stunned on the red carpet in Pink PP, setting the internet's sights on all things pink and powering trends like Barbiecore and satin mega pumps.

To celebrate the eye-searing hue and the corresponding collection coming to its stores, Valentino is throwing themed parties across its boutiques globally, where the hot-pink color becomes the "protagonist." In a statement issued to Fashionista, the brand said it "developed a series of unexpected guerrilla projects to be executed globally" around Pink PP this September.

Valentino will host a series of Pink PP Club nights, for example, that "celebrate the collection in a bold party setting." It'll wrap the façade of its Rue St. Honoré store in Paris in the color, and have Pink PP buses and phone booths all over London. There will also be events at department stores in major cities including Antonia in Milan, Selfridges in London, Saks Fifth Avenue and Hypebeast in New York. A special installation and three-day pop-up will come to China's coastal city of Qinhuangdao on Sept. 21; in Korea, the collection will be presented at the Seoul Wave Art Center.

A Valentino spokesperson shared that its forthcoming activations would "[engage] our community in an organic and inclusive way and reach new audiences." Increasingly, we're seeing luxury brands invest in experiential activations both inside and outside the confines of retail — in the hopes of engaging existing and new customers. Pink PP is the vehicle through with Valentino is going about this, and it makes sense given that the color has already become something of a brand signature.

In other words, Pink PP isn't going anywhere.

Homepage image: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

