Skip to main content

Paris Hilton Closes One of Versace's Most Nostalgic Runway Shows Yet

Versace's Spring 2023 collection is the ultimate homage to the '90s and 2000s.
Versace Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Versace Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Versace's Spring 2023 collection is a fascinating display of archival rejuvenation and modern takes on the brand's tendency to lean into sexiness. 

The show began with a romantic piano tease before music whirled into a funky beat as four opening models appeared at the candlelit start of the catwalk. A blonde Gigi Hadid (whose sister Bella also walked) strutted forward wearing a long, hooded dress with a slit at the ribcage, intense cat eyes and slit for the leg. "Sex to the Devil" by Icky Blossoms played with edgy lyrics like "Drugs, sex, rock and roll, the devil came, the devil came, the devil came and saved my soul."

Donatella Versace's vision of next spring is as seductive as it is smart, taking inspiration from the '90s to meet the new millennium in the middle. The show captured the feeling of the brand's iconic runways from that decade, that turned models like Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista into supermodels. 

Current models-of-the-moment fiercely walked in brazen looks that nodded to the house's archives and to the current times. Cowl necks were draped with drama. A wide belt barely caught by the hips felt like an ode to Look 1 of Fall 1991. Minidresses spoke to the house's genius with partywear. Leather jackets and pants flaunted an austere quality. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

For Versace, the '90s were a time of unthinkable glamour and gaudy couture trailed by grief after the murder of Gianni Versace. Spring 2023 feels like a revival of that time with a bit less gaudiness, yet more boldness. Rather than jewel-emblazoned bustiers and printed emeralds, there are fully neon babydoll dresses and matching veils. Gold baroque patterns, signature to Versace, are interpreted for Spring in rhinestones and fuchsia.

Other things that caught my eye: surgical-looking blue sunglasses, purple lips, bootcut pants with fringe, soft spiky knitwear, a fanny pack for your arm (reminiscent of a 2008 iPod exercise armband case), micro miniskirts and a fluffy hot-pink feather scarf that felt pulled from a real-life Barbie's closet.

Versace runways are known to strategically feature models and celebrities to tell a season's story or simply make the show the talk of the town. With this show's '90s/Y2K revival theme, it only made sense to have Paris Hilton close. Signature to the businesswoman and socialite's style, Hilton wore a hot-pink, sequined mini dress with a cowl neck. Even hotter pink fingerless gloves, stilettos and a pulled-back veil added the finishing touches.

With Medusa watching the show from the printed windows, Versace refreshed the fantasy of the '90s for Spring 2023. Mused by the blonde woman, this Versace collection of monochromatically styled looks, mostly in black, is teeming with prowess.

Versace-milan-fashion-week-spring2023-56
Versace-milan-fashion-week-spring2023-1
Versace-milan-fashion-week-spring2023-2
56
Gallery
56 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

fendi spring 23 show new it shoe
Style

Will This Fendi Spring 2023 Platform Be the Next It Shoe?

Inspired by Karl Lagerfeld's Y2K-era work, Kim Jones turned our affinity for "ugly" shoes into something new and modern.

By Andrea Bossi
Bluemarine-Milan-Fashion-Week-Spring2023-55
Fashion Week

Blumarine Roughs Up the Y2K Aesthetic for Spring 2023

The brand also makes a foray into menswear.

By Angela Wei
GucciTwinsburg_Cover_1920x1080
Fashion Week

Watch the Gucci Runway Show Live

See the Spring 2023 Twinsburg collection as it comes down the runway in Milan.

By Fashionista
fe noel head img
Fashion Week

Fe Noel's Spring 2023 Show Was an Emotional Ode to Grief

The Brooklyn-based designer's collection embodied true elegance and allure.

By Andrea Bossi