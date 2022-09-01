Must Read: America's Shein Obsession, Simon Porte Jacquemus Gets Married

Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for SHEIN

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

What's behind America's ongoing Shein obsession?

When Shein opened a pop-up store in Plano, Texas, shoppers arrived several hours early to queue for items like $1 earrings and $12 knit tops. The line grew so great that people offered bribes to security guards anywhere from $20-$100 to skip it. There was even a proposal in front of the store. For The New York Times, Jessica Testa investigates why the American public and influencers don't seem care about the retailer's many allegations of labor law violation, lead contamination and more. {The New York Times}

Simon Porte Jacquemus gets married

On Saturday, the Jacquemus founder married Marco Maestri in Charleval, a small village in the South of France. For Vogue, the designer tells Sylvia Jorif the location was the village of his childhood. "There were many familiar faces from my childhood and some had binoculars, and they called my name as we passed by and clapped from the windows," he says. His grandmother walked him down the aisle in a gown from the "Le Papier" collection, the first dress he sketched. {Vogue}

Why tote bags are back in fashion

With the height of the micro-purse trend behind us, consumers are looking for more practical carriers. See: the humble tote bag. Though there are luxurious classics such as the Goyard "Saint Louis" or Louis Vuitton "Neverfull," shoppers are opting for less luxe fabrics like canvas or raffia. Most recently, L.L. Bean's version has been the center of fashion's attention, with customers custom adding ironic customizations. Rae Liu, co-founder of Leatherology, says, "you want your canvas bag, but you also want it to look nice. It's not just your free supermarket bag." {Business of Fashion}

Victoria Beckham launches handbags

Victoria Beckham is expanding her fashion line to include a selection of leather handbags. The first drop will feature eight styles in four different fabrics and is inspired by Beckham's personal style. In a statement, the brand says the bags should be "viewed as a design object, combining functional thinking with highly refined materials." Prices will range from £450 (about $519) for a mini bucket bag to £1,290 (about $1,487) for a soft leather frame bucket bag. {Fashion United}

